Weinstein Legal Team Welcomes Jamie E. Mann, Esq., to Orlando Office

ORLANDO, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Weinstein Legal Team is thrilled to announce the addition of Jamie E. Mann, Esq., as the newest member of their Orlando office. With an extensive background in criminal defense and a strong dedication to justice, Jamie brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the team as well as a localized perspective of both central and north Florida.Jamie is an accomplished attorney with admission to the Florida Bar, Washington State Bar, and the District of Columbia Bar. Prior to joining Weinstein Legal Team, Jamie served as an Assistant Public Defender in the Eleventh and Eighth Judicial Circuit of Florida, where he skillfully managed complex criminal cases and honed his advocacy skills in the courtroom. Jamie’s experience also spans roles with prestigious private-sector firms where he proved a commitment to defending the rights of clients in challenging cases.A graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Jamie also holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Florida College of Engineering. His unique combination of legal and technical skills enables him to approach cases with analytical precision and a scientifically informed perspective.Jamie Mann is a compassionate advocate who treats each client as an individual, not just a case. As a Miami native, he works to eliminate language barriers by honing his conversational Spanish, fostering open communication and trust. His expertise with expert witnesses, particularly in scientific fields, enriches the Weinstein Legal Team’s diverse skill set, bringing a valuable blend of empathy and professional acumen to support clients effectively.“We are excited to welcome Jamie to our Orlando team,” said Matt Shafran, Managing Partner of the Weinstein Legal Team. “His strong advocacy skills and dedication to justice align perfectly with our commitment to keeping our Florida communities prepared and protected.”###Weinstein Legal Team, is a personal injury, criminal defense, and property damage law firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Orlando. Through their website and overall mission aptly named, The Law of We, Weinstein Legal Team shares resources and education that empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help people avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities.

