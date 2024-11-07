Lifeward Announces Appointment of Robert J. Marshall to Its Board of Directors

Financial executive brings over 30 years of experience and leadership in financial management and strategy

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions in physical rehabilitation and recovery, announced the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Robert J. Marshall Jr. as a new director effective November 2, 2024. As part of his duties as a director, Mr. Marshall will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Marshall has had a long and accomplished finance career in the medical device industry. Currently, Mr. Marshall serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Lantheus Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded radiopharmaceutical company, where he has worked since September 2018. Prior to joining Lantheus, Mr. Marshall spent 16 years with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded global medical device company with a leading position in musculoskeletal health, in which he held various senior leadership roles, including Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer, and most recently Vice President, Americas Finance, for the U.S., Canadian and Latin American commercial markets. Before Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Marshall was employed with Brown & Williamson Tobacco, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, p.l.c., in Louisville, Kentucky, where he held several positions of increasing responsibility.

“I am very attracted to the mission of Lifeward, and I believe the Company has a very promising future in driving advancements in the rehabilitation of individuals with physical and neurological disabilities and conditions,” said Mr. Marshall. “I look forward to contributing my financial knowledge and public markets experience to further Lifeward in its pursuit of its goals.”

“Lifeward is very pleased to add Bob to the team and he will have the opportunity to apply his considerable financial acumen and insights to the Board in its role of oversight and strategic guidance for Lifeward,” said Joe Turk, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Bob will be a valuable addition to the governance capabilities of the Board.”

For more information, please visit GoLifeward.com

About Lifeward



Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-looking statements



In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding Lifeward's future performance and future regulatory interactions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Lifeward’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, Lifeward undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Lifeward Media Relations:

Kathleen O’Donnell

VP Marketing & New Business Development

Lifeward

E: media@golifeward.com



Lifeward Investor Contact:

Mike Lawless

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward

E: ir@golifeward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.