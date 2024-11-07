Dianthus Therapeutics Highlights Recent Business Achievements and Reports Q3 Financial Results

Initiation of a single, two-part, pivotal Phase 3 trial of DNTH103 in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) anticipated by YE’24

Phase 2 MaGic trial of DNTH103 in generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) ongoing;

top-line results anticipated in 2H’25

Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial of DNTH103 in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) ongoing;

top-line results anticipated in 2H’26

Approximately $343 million of cash provides runway into 2H’27

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 and provided an update on recent business achievements.

“We are excited to expand DNTH103 beyond gMG and MMN into CIDP before year end. Like gMG and MMN, CIDP has significant unmet needs where a best-in-class, potent classical pathway inhibitor can potentially make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. We believe this single, two-part, pivotal Phase 3 trial will support BLA filing in adult patients with CIDP and we anticipate initiating the trial by year-end 2024,” said Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Dianthus Therapeutics. “We continue to be confident in the pipeline-in-a-product potential of DNTH103 across multiple autoimmune diseases, supported by our proof-of-concept in vitro data most recently presented at AANEM and ICNMD and competitor clinical data that further validate targeting the classical pathway and active C1s.”

DNTH103 Clinical Development

DNTH103 is an investigational, clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. DNTH103 is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks. DNTH103 has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

Phase 2 MaGic gMG trial ongoing: The MaGic trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in patients with gMG who are acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive, and it remains on track to report top-line results in 2H'25.





The MaGic trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in patients with gMG who are acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive, and it remains on track to report top-line results in 2H’25. Poster presentations at AANEM and ICNMD: Encore poster presentations at the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia and at the 18th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD) in Perth, Australia highlighted preclinical and in vitro data describing the potentially differentiated profile of DNTH103 in a disease model of gMG.



Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)

Phase 2 MoMeNtum MMN trial ongoing: The MoMeNtum trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of DNTH103 in patients with MMN, and it remains on track to report top-line results in 2H’26.



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Initiation of a Phase 3 trial in CIDP anticipated by YE'24: Dianthus plans to initiate a single, two-part, randomized withdrawal Phase 3 trial of DNTH103 in CIDP by YE'24. In the open label Part A of this trial, participants will be administered a loading dose followed by 300mg DNTH103 administered every 2 weeks (Q2W) via subcutaneous (S.C.) injection for up to 13 weeks. Part A includes an interim responder analysis of a pre-defined number of participants. Only participants who respond to DNTH103 in Part A will be randomized into Part B, a double-blind, placebo-controlled treatment period of up to 52 weeks, where they will be assessed for prevention of relapse, safety and tolerability, followed by an open-label extension period. The Company believes this single pivotal trial will support BLA filing in adult patients with CIDP. Additional details regarding Phase 3 trial design and timelines will be provided by YE'24.





Dianthus plans to initiate a single, two-part, randomized withdrawal Phase 3 trial of DNTH103 in CIDP by YE’24. In the open label Part A of this trial, participants will be administered a loading dose followed by 300mg DNTH103 administered every 2 weeks (Q2W) via subcutaneous (S.C.) injection for up to 13 weeks. Part A includes an interim responder analysis of a pre-defined number of participants. Only participants who respond to DNTH103 in Part A will be randomized into Part B, a double-blind, placebo-controlled treatment period of up to 52 weeks, where they will be assessed for prevention of relapse, safety and tolerability, followed by an open-label extension period. The Company believes this single pivotal trial will support BLA filing in adult patients with CIDP. Additional details regarding Phase 3 trial design and timelines will be provided by YE’24. Poster presentations at AANEM and ICNMD: Encore poster presentations at the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia and at the 18th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD) in Perth, Australia highlighted preclinical and in vitro data describing the potentially differentiated profile of DNTH103 in a disease model of CIDP, in addition to head-to-head affinity and pharmacodynamic (PD) potency data for DNTH103 compared to riliprubart.



Corporate Updates

Effective September 16, 2024, Steven Romano, M.D., was appointed to the Dianthus Therapeutics Board of Directors. Dr. Romano is a pharmaceutical executive with more than 28 years of experience in drug development across a wide range of therapeutic and disease areas. He currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Research and Development Officer at Silence Therapeutics.



Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position - $342.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2024 is projected to provide runway into the second half of 2027.





- $342.6 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2024 is projected to provide runway into the second half of 2027. R&D Expenses - Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $25.5 million, inclusive of $1.7 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $8.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which included $0.4 million of stock-based compensation. This increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher clinical costs, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) costs and increased headcount to support DNTH103 Phase 2 and Phase 3 development.





- Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $25.5 million, inclusive of $1.7 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $8.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which included $0.4 million of stock-based compensation. This increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher clinical costs, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) costs and increased headcount to support DNTH103 Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. G&A Expenses - General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $6.5 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation of $2.2 million, compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which included $0.8 million of stock-based compensation. This decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to lower personnel costs.





- General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $6.5 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation of $2.2 million, compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which included $0.8 million of stock-based compensation. This decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to lower personnel costs. Net Loss - Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $25.2 million or $0.74 per share (basic and diluted) compared to $14.8 million or $3.78 per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



About DNTH103

DNTH103 is an investigational, clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. DNTH103 is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks. Additionally, selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. As the classical pathway plays a significant role in disease pathology, DNTH103 has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need. Dianthus is building a neuromuscular franchise with DNTH103 following the initiation of the Phase 2 MaGic trial in generalized Myasthenia Gravis in 1Q’24 and the Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy in 3Q’24, and initiation of a Phase 3 trial in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy anticipated by YE’24.

DNTH103 is an investigational agent that is not approved as a therapy in any indication in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

DIANTHUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,671 $ 132,325 Short-term investments 247,452 41,393 Receivable from related party 1,390 294 Unbilled receivable from related party 1,293 184 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,683 3,255 Total current assets 287,489 177,451 Long-term investments 61,482 — Property and equipment, net 189 185 Right-of-use operating lease assets 352 615 Other assets and restricted cash 4,736 1,154 Total assets $ 354,248 $ 179,405 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,572 $ 2,610 Accrued expenses 7,727 6,504 Current portion of deferred revenue - related party 100 100 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 311 417 Total current liabilities 15,710 9,631 Deferred revenue - related party 640 736 Long-term operating lease liabilities — 168 Total liabilities 16,350 10,535 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 29 15 Additional paid-in capital 483,140 258,231 Accumulated deficit (145,952 ) (89,423 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 681 47 Total stockholders’ equity 337,898 168,870 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 354,248 $ 179,405





DIANTHUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: License revenue - related party $ 2,172 $ 924 $ 4,909 $ 2,369 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,544 7,960 56,692 24,060 General and administrative 6,528 8,723 18,165 13,527 Total operating expenses 32,072 16,683 74,857 37,587 Loss from operations (29,900 ) (15,759 ) (69,948 ) (35,218 ) Other income/(expense): Interest income 4,445 1,027 13,375 2,320 Gain on investment in related party 307 — 307 — Loss on currency exchange, net (48 ) (16 ) (91 ) (53 ) Other income/(expense) 22 (15 ) (172 ) (41 ) Total other income 4,726 996 13,419 2,226 Net loss $ (25,174 ) $ (14,763 ) $ (56,529 ) $ (32,992 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (3.78 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (17.40 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding including shares issuable under equity classified pre-funded warrants, used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 34,236,728 3,906,886 32,614,771 1,896,605 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (25,174 ) $ (14,763 ) $ (56,529 ) $ (32,992 ) Other comprehensive income: Change in unrealized gains related to available for-sale debt securities 718 15 634 157 Total other comprehensive income 718 15 634 157 Total comprehensive loss $ (24,456 ) $ (14,748 ) $ (55,895 ) $ (32,835 )

