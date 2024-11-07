GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

GigaCloud Marketplace Continues Significant Growth Trajectory; Company Achieves Record-High Net Income

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, including strong growth in revenues, gross profit, net income, and adjusted EBITDA over the comparable period last year.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $303.3 million increased 70.2% from $178.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

of $303.3 million increased 70.2% from $178.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit of $77.3 million increased 58.1% from $48.9 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.5%, compared with 27.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

of $77.3 million increased 58.1% from $48.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. was 25.5%, compared with 27.4% for the third quarter of 2023. Net income of $40.7 million increased 68.2% from $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income margin was 13.4%, compared with 13.6% for the third quarter of 2023.

Diluted EPS increased 66.1% to $0.98, from $0.59 for the third quarter of 2023.

of $40.7 million increased 68.2% from $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. was 13.4%, compared with 13.6% for the third quarter of 2023. increased 66.1% to $0.98, from $0.59 for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 63.8% to $48.8 million, from $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 increased 55.4% to $1.15, from $0.74 for the third quarter of 2023.

increased 63.8% to $48.8 million, from $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. increased 55.4% to $1.15, from $0.74 for the third quarter of 2023. Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $260.5 million as of September 30, 2024, a 41.4% increase from $184.2 million as of December 31, 2023.



Year to Date 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $865.3 million increased 88.5% from $459.1 million for the same period of 2023.

of $865.3 million increased 88.5% from $459.1 million for the same period of 2023. Gross profit of $220.2 million increased 85.4% from $118.8 million for the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.5%, compared with 25.9% for the same period of 2023.

of $220.2 million increased 85.4% from $118.8 million for the same period of 2023. was 25.5%, compared with 25.9% for the same period of 2023. Net income of $94.8 million increased 62.1% from $58.5 million for the same period of 2023.

Net income margin was 11.0%, compared with 12.7% for the same period of 2023.

Diluted EPS increased 60.8% to $2.30, from $1.43 for the same period of 2023.

of $94.8 million increased 62.1% from $58.5 million for the same period of 2023. was 11.0%, compared with 12.7% for the same period of 2023. increased 60.8% to $2.30, from $1.43 for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 69.1% to $126.0 million from $74.5 million for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EPS – diluted2 increased 68.1% to $3.06 from $1.82 for the same period of 2023.

Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 80.2% to $1,233.6 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from $684.7 million for the same period of 2023.

increased 80.2% to $1,233.6 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from $684.7 million for the same period of 2023. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 4 increased 72.0% to $635.5 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from $369.5 million for the same period of 2023. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 51.5% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 54.0% for the same period of 2023.

increased 72.0% to $635.5 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from $369.5 million for the same period of 2023. represented 51.5% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 54.0% for the same period of 2023. Active 3P sellers 5 increased 41.8% to 1,051 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from 741 for the same period of 2023.

increased 41.8% to 1,051 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from 741 for the same period of 2023. Active buyers 6 increased 85.5% to 8,535 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from 4,602 for the same period of 2023.

increased 85.5% to 8,535 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from 4,602 for the same period of 2023. Spend per active buyer7 was $144,534 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $148,793 for the same period of 2023.



“Our quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA have reached new record highs of $40.7 million and $48.8 million, respectively,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “We have also surpassed the 1,000 mark for active sellers and accumulated over 8,500 buyers, with Marketplace GMV exceeding $1.2 billion. GigaCloud’s continued growth across all metrics, despite strong industry headwinds, underscores the strength and resilience of our Supplier Fulfilled Retail (SFR) model. We are optimistic about the transformative potential of digitizing the global supply chain for large-parcel merchandise and remain focused on managing near-term sector challenges as we position GigaCloud for sustained, profitable long-term growth.”

“In recognition of GigaCloud’s substantial progress and optimistic outlook for the future, our board authorized a $46 million share repurchase program on September 3, 2024.” said Erica Wei, interim Chief Financial Officer. “As of November 6, 2024, we have purchased approximately $11.4 million shares pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1. Our commitment to maximizing shareholder value is grounded in thoughtful capital deployment decisions. In line with this approach, we plan to retire the shares repurchased to date under the authorization, which will effectively reduce the Company’s total issued shares and underscore our dedication to sustainable, long-term value creation.”

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $275 million and $290 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

In June 2023, we announced that our board of directors approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to US$25.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months, which expired in June 2024. On September 3, 2024, we announced that our board of directors approved a new share repurchase program under which we may purchase up to $46.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.05, over a 12-month period. Under the share repurchase program, we may purchase our ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. We may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with our working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors. Our board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may modify, suspend or terminate the share repurchase program at any time. We plan to fund repurchases from our existing cash balance.

During the third quarter of 2024, we did not make any repurchase of our Class A ordinary shares. Since the establishment of the new share repurchase program, between October 1, 2024 and November 6, 2024, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 468,559 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $11.4 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act which we entered into on September 27, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 7:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on November 7, 2024 (8:30 am Hong Kong Time on November 8, 2024). Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10042872-f6q7mb.html. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com

George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com





GigaCloud Technology Inc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,283 $ 217,581 Restricted cash 885 746 Investments — 42,170 Accounts receivable, net 58,876 62,549 Inventories 132,247 183,322 Prepayments and other current assets 17,516 21,354 Total current assets 392,807 527,722 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,922 476,027 Property and equipment, net 24,614 29,010 Intangible assets, net 8,367 6,739 Goodwill 12,586 12,586 Deferred tax assets 1,440 8,325 Other non-current assets 8,173 12,934 Total non-current assets 454,102 545,621 Total assets $ 846,909 $ 1,073,343 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $11,563 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) $ 69,757 $ 66,745 Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $736 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 5,537 5,331 Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $1,305 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 57,949 84,865 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $3,644 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 15,212 20,805 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $2,774 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 57,319 69,586 Total current liabilities 205,774 247,332 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $553 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 343,511 418,915 Deferred tax liabilities 3,795 2,714 Finance lease obligations, non-current 111 470 Non-current income tax payable 3,302 3,525 Total non-current liabilities 350,719 425,624 Total liabilities $ 556,493 $ 672,956 Commitments and contingencies $ — $ — Shareholders’ equity Treasury shares, at cost (294,029 and 261,224 shares held as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) $ (1,594 ) $ (1,594 ) Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 31,738,632 and 33,559,727 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively, 31,455,148 and 33,298,503 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 1,584 1,677 Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, 9,326,732 and 8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively) 466 403 Additional paid-in capital 111,736 127,360 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 526 (6 ) Retained earnings 177,698 272,547 Total shareholders’ equity 290,416 400,387 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 846,909 $ 1,073,343









GigaCloud Technology Inc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues Service revenues $ 51,474 $ 100,373 $ 129,848 $ 253,166 Product revenues 126,693 202,943 329,246 612,094 Total revenues 178,167 303,316 459,094 865,260 Cost of revenues Services 40,375 78,292 103,924 206,763 Product sales 88,934 147,773 236,374 438,251 Total cost of revenues 129,309 226,065 340,298 645,014 Gross profit 48,858 77,251 118,796 220,246 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 10,951 18,605 27,382 52,645 General and administrative expenses 5,831 15,296 16,878 56,965 Research and development expenses 377 2,582 1,581 7,435 Losses on disposal of property and equipment — 45 — 213 Total operating expenses 17,159 36,528 45,841 117,258 Operating income 31,699 40,723 72,955 102,988 Interest expense (215 ) (87 ) (1,132 ) (227 ) Interest income 937 2,703 2,011 6,556 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (2,723 ) 3,337 (2,153 ) (479 ) Government grants 78 21 473 29 Others, net 15 1,177 (7 ) 1,361 Income before income taxes 29,791 47,874 72,147 110,228 Income tax expense (5,589 ) (7,189 ) (13,614 ) (15,379 ) Net income $ 24,202 $ 40,685 $ 58,533 $ 94,849 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 24,202 40,685 58,533 94,849 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (9 ) (173 ) (510 ) (551 ) Net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments — 17 — 19 Total other comprehensive loss (9 ) (156 ) (510 ) (532 ) Comprehensive Income $ 24,193 $ 40,529 $ 58,023 $ 94,317 Net income per ordinary share —Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.98 $ 1.43 $ 2.30 —Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.98 $ 1.43 $ 2.30 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share —Basic 40,769,219 41,364,886 40,794,241 41,150,372 —Diluted 40,878,759 41,395,001 40,881,065 41,258,416









GigaCloud Technology Inc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,533 $ 94,849 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts 229 373 Inventory write-down 888 703 Loss on other assets — 327 Deferred tax (141 ) (7,957 ) Share-based compensation 2,074 15,580 Depreciation and amortization 1,150 6,253 Loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment (2 ) 213 Operating lease 1,332 25,196 Unrealized foreign currency exchange losses (gains) 248 (2,024 ) Others — 1,058 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,549 ) (3,836 ) Inventories (4,924 ) (52,645 ) Prepayments and other assets (6,934 ) (5,229 ) Accounts payable 8,347 (3,125 ) Contract liabilities 1,771 (104 ) Income tax payable 5,651 5,921 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,049 14,107 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 82,722 $ 89,660 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (823 ) (14,038 ) Cash received from disposal of property and equipment 2 1,700 Purchases of investments — (53,547 ) Sale and maturities of investments — 11,843 Advances paid for the acquisition (8,500 ) — Net cash used in investing activities $ (9,321 ) $ (54,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,650 ) (1,589 ) Repayment of bank loans (190 ) — Payment of share repurchase (1,594 ) — Net cash used in financing activities $ (3,434 ) $ (1,589 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (151 ) 130 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 69,816 34,159 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 145,076 184,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 214,892 $ 218,327 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 1,132 $ 227 Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,104 $ 18,889









GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (In thousands) Net income $ 24,202 $ 40,685 $ 58,533 $ 94,849 Add: Income tax expense 5,589 7,189 13,614 15,379 Add: Interest expense 215 87 1,132 227 Less: Interest income (937 ) (2,703 ) (2,011 ) (6,556 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 390 2,108 1,150 6,253 Add: Share-based compensation expense 317 1,433 2,074 15,580 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — — — 308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,776 $ 48,799 $ 74,492 $ 126,040

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded net losses of $308 thousands in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income per ordinary share– diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.98 $ 1.43 $ 2.30 Adjustments, per ordinary share: Add: Income tax expense 0.14 0.17 0.33 0.37 Add: Interest expense 0.01 — 0.03 0.01 Less: Interest income (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) (0.16 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.15 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.38 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — — — 0.01 Adjusted EPS – diluted $ 0.74 $ 1.15 $ 1.82 $ 3.06 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 40,878,759 41,395,001 40,881,065 41,258,416

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded net losses of $308 thousands in the nine months ended September 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.

_____________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

3 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

4 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

5 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

6 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

7 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.