Questex's LDI Announces the 2024 Foster the Future Program, Embracing the Next Generation of Industry Professionals with Special Initiatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) , which unites the global entertainment design and technology communities, today announces the 2024 Foster the Future program, which embraces the next generation of industry professionals with special initiatives. LDI takes place December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with professional training options beginning on December 4. Register here .

“LDI is committed to fostering the future by helping young professionals advance in their careers,” said Jessi Cybulski, LDI show director. “The program offers a plethora of opportunities including a dedicated Career Day on Saturday, December 7, diversity scholarships, hands-on real-world training, and the ability to connect young professionals with mentors and leaders in the live events design and technology industry.”

The main focus of Foster the Future is the fifth annual Young Career Professionals Program for individuals under the age of 25 with an interest in a career in live events design and production.

Key initiatives and special features include:

Young Career Professionals Orientation Meet Up & Breakfast (Saturday)

Career Day Buzz Sessions (Saturday)

Career Day Lunch (Saturday)

Career Day Welcome Keynote

Recruitment Tour with Tao Group Hospitality at Omni

Portfolio & Website Review

Young Career Professionals Networking Reception

Mentoring Meet Up with the LDInnovation League, leading industry mentors (Monday)

Meet the Manufacturers Reception (Monday)

Young Career Professionals special badge and swag

Headshot Lounge sponsored by Eagle Production Company

All LDInnovation Conference Access

All DSE Expo + Conference Access

Expo Pass Benefits LDI Expo Floor

Foster the Future also includes the Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, now in its sixth year, and the LDI Production Assistants program for undergrad and graduate students to get hands-on experience producing an industry event on the scale of LDI. Graduates of this program fill a wide range of industry positions today.

LDI is co-located with Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts, which takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

