Quest Resource Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

New client onboarding progressing as expected, with third-quarter revenue run rate from new client wins secured during 2024 achieving approximately 60% of expected fully ramped run rate

New automated vendor management system is demonstrating increased efficiencies and improved service levels but has temporarily resulted in higher-than-expected costs in support of the transition

Pace of new client wins continues with significant new client wins in food distribution and automotive service end markets

THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) (“Quest” or the “Company”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We were very active during the third quarter: securing significant new client wins, onboarding a record number of new clients, and expanding engagements with existing ones. New client onboarding, combined with strong demand from existing clients, added approximately $16 million in revenue during the third quarter. However, growth was partially offset by weaker-than-expected conditions at certain clients in our industrial end markets and isolated client attrition. In addition, during the third quarter, we implemented our vendor management system, which temporarily caused a significantly higher than expected increase in cost of revenue and incremental SG&A in support of the transition,” said S. Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quest.

“As a result of the hard work of our team, we have received high marks from new clients, several of which have already been reference clients, helping us to continue to grow our pipeline of new business. In addition, we have made significant progress and are in the final stages of selecting lenders to refinance our debt. Based on initial proposals, the refinancing is on track to be completed by the end of the year, and we expect both a significant reduction in interest expense and improved terms. Based on the continued ramp of new business and increasing efficiencies, we expect to show year-over-year increases in revenue and profitability during the fourth quarter. During 2025 and beyond, we expect to continue to drive significant growth from new clients and improve profitability from efficiency gains and earnings leverage.”

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue was $72.8 million, a 3.3% increase compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was $11.7 million, a 5.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 16.1% of revenue compared with 17.7% for the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(3.4) million, compared with GAAP net loss of $(2.1) million during the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.16), compared with $(0.10) for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, compared with $3.7 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $(0.06), compared with adjusted net income of $0.02 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2023.



Year-to-Date 2024 Highlights (September 30, 2024)

Revenue was $218.6 million, a 0.2% decrease compared with the same period of 2023.

Gross profit was $39.3 million, a 1.8% increase compared with the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 18.0% of revenue compared with 17.6% during the same period of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(5.6) million, compared with GAAP net loss of $(5.0) million during the same period of 2023.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.27), compared with $(0.25) during the same period of 2023.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA was $12.8 million compared to $12.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.05, compared with $0.12 per diluted share during the same period of 2023.



Recent Highlights

Secured a new client in the food distribution business that is expected to produce seven figures of annual revenue.

Secured a new automotive service client win that is expected to produce seven figures of annual revenue.

Completed the integration of automated accounts payable processing system with solid waste vendors, processing approximately 70% of invoices with zero human interaction and 100% of invoices audited at the service line-item level according to contractual terms.

Progress in refinancing of existing debt, on track for completion by the end of 2024 with significantly better terms.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Quest will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET, to review the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. To participate, dial 1-800-717-1738 or 1-646-307-1865. The conference call, which may include forward-looking statements, is also being webcast and is available via the investor relations section of Quest’s website at https://investors.qrhc.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Quest’s investor relations website for 90 days.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, non-GAAP financial measures, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” are presented. From time to time, Quest considers and uses these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. Quest believes it is useful to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain other adjustments, and (2) non-GAAP measures that exclude such items. Quest presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers it an important supplemental measure of Quest’s performance. Quest’s definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. Quest believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP measures. (See attached tables “Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Net Income Per Share”).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which provides a “safe harbor” for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation that we will show year-over-year increases in revenue and profitability during the fourth quarter, our expectation that we will continue to drive significant growth from new clients and improving profitability from efficiency gains and earnings leverage during 2025 and beyond, our expectation that our new client wins will produce seven figures of annual revenue and our belief that we will be able to refinance our existing debt by the end of 2024 on better terms. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, the spread of major epidemics (including Coronavirus) and other related uncertainties such as government-imposed travel restrictions, interruptions to supply chains, commodity price fluctuations, extended shut down of businesses, and other factors discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Joe Noyons

817.778.8424

Financial Tables Follow







Quest Resource Holding Corporation and Subsidiaries

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024 2023 Revenue $ 72,766 $ 70,425 $ 218,562 $ 219,036 Cost of revenue 61,066 57,995 179,294 180,471 Gross profit 11,700 12,430 39,268 38,565 Selling, general, and administrative 10,273 9,620 29,457 28,250 Depreciation and amortization 2,368 2,342 7,094 7,219 Total operating expenses 12,641 11,962 36,551 35,469 Operating income (loss) (941 ) 468 2,717 3,096 Interest expense (2,723 ) (2,408 ) (7,807 ) (7,407 ) Loss before taxes (3,664 ) (1,940 ) (5,090 ) (4,311 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (278 ) 111 465 650 Net loss $ (3,386 ) $ (2,051 ) $ (5,555 ) $ (4,961 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (3,386 ) $ (2,051 ) $ (5,555 ) $ (4,961 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,666 20,060 20,542 19,985 Diluted 20,666 20,060 20,542 19,985





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024 2023 Net loss $ (3,386 ) $ (2,051 ) $ (5,555 ) $ (4,961 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,613 2,438 7,714 7,486 Interest expense 2,723 2,408 7,807 7,407 Stock-based compensation expense 571 289 1,291 950 Acquisition, integration, and related costs 30 374 91 1,026 Other adjustments 261 141 980 172 Income tax expense (benefit) (278 ) 111 465 650 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,534 $ 3,710 $ 12,793 $ 12,730





ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported net loss (1) $ (3,386 ) $ (2,051 ) $ (5,555 ) $ (4,961 ) Amortization of intangibles (2) 2,209 2,224 6,650 6,668 Acquisition, integration, and related costs (3) 30 374 91 1,026 Other adjustments (4) — 2 — (75 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (1,147 ) $ 549 $ 1,186 $ 2,658 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Reported net loss $ (0.16 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted (5) 20,666 22,425 22,873 22,218

(1) Applicable to common stockholders

(2) Reflects the elimination of non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(3) Reflects the add back of acquisition/integration related transaction costs

(4) Reflects adjustments to earn-out fair value

(5) Reflects adjustment for dilution when adjusted net income is positive

BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,133 $ 324 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,990

and $1,582 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 60,125 58,147 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,310 2,142 Total current assets 64,568 60,613 Goodwill 85,828 85,828 Intangible assets, net 20,006 26,052 Property and equipment, net, and other assets 7,753 4,626 Total assets $ 178,155 $ 177,119 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,947 $ 41,296 Other current liabilities 1,434 2,470 Current portion of notes payable 1,159 1,159 Total current liabilities 42,540 44,925 Notes payable, net 71,901 64,638 Other long-term liabilities 946 1,275 Total liabilities 115,387 110,838 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,

20,464 and 20,161 shares issued and outstanding as

of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 178,351 176,309 Accumulated deficit (115,603 ) (110,048 ) Total stockholders’ equity 62,768 66,281 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 178,155 $ 177,119

