Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,730 in the last 365 days.

Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, November 8, 2024 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
     

Key Comments:

1. Revenue Growth, Especially in the Automotive and Aircraft Markets

Research Frontiers royalty income increased by over 115% in the third quarter compared to last year, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of revenue growth from the same period in the prior year. The automotive and aircraft markets demonstrated particularly robust growth, each posting triple-digit percentage gains, fueling this upward trend. Research Frontiers’ revenue for the first nine months of 2024 surpassed total revenue for all of calendar year 2023, supported by strong growth across automotive, aircraft, and architectural markets. Total royalty income for the first nine months of 2024 rose by over 93% compared to the same period last year.
2. Expansion of Product Pipeline.

The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. The Company anticipates multiple new car models featuring SPD-SmartGlass technology in 2025 from OEMs in Asia and Europe.
3. Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability.

Expenses decreased by approximately $92,000 for the third quarter and by over $150,000 for the nine month period ending September 30, 2024. These efficiencies, combined with rising revenue, reduced the Company’s quarterly net loss to $0.00 per share in the third quarter and $0.02 per share for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.65 million, and working capital of $2.7 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
   

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		     December 31, 2023
(See Note 1)		  
             
Assets            
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,647,987     $ 2,475,958  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively     1,048,008       1,003,404  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     154,727       96,784  
Total current assets     2,850,722       3,576,146  
                 
Fixed assets, net     20,758       39,598  
Operating lease ROU assets     71,486       178,715  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       56,066  
Total assets   $ 2,999,032     $ 3,850,525  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 109,968     $ 212,359  
Accounts payable     34,306       50,880  
Accrued expenses     31,799       14,192  
Total current liabilities     176,073       277,431  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     -       55,363  
Total liabilities     176,073       332,794  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023     3,352       3,351  
Additional paid-in capital     127,787,890       127,779,221  
Accumulated deficit     (124,968,283 )     (124,264,841 )
Total shareholders’ equity     2,822,959       3,517,731  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,999,032     $ 3,850,525  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Nine months ended September 30,     Three months ended September 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Fee income   $ 1,157,380     $ 597,362     $ 354,408     $ 164,146  
                                 
Operating expenses     1,565,152       1,695,129       454,866       542,635  
Research and development     409,817       430,150       131,246       135,319  
Total expenses     1,974,969       2,125,279       586,112       677,954  
                                 
Operating loss     (817,589 )     (1,527,917 )     (231,704 )     (513,808 )
                                 
Net investment income     78,995       99,463       29,736       41,642  
Other income     35,152       -       35,152       -  
                                 
Net loss   $ (703,442 )   $ (1,428,454 )   $ (166,816 )   $ (472,166 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.01 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     33,515,327       33,435,074       33,517,787       33,509,287  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024

    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, January 1, 2023     33,150,396     $ 3,315     $ 127,150,027     $ (122,356,477 )   $ 4,796,865  
                                         
Exercise of warrants     358,891       36       484,466       -       484,502  
Net loss     -       -       -       (1,428,454 )     (1,428,454 )
Balance, September 30, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (123,784,931 )   $ 3,852,913  


    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, January 1, 2024     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,779,221     $ (124,264,841 )   $ 3,517,731  
                                         
Exercise of options     8,500       1       8,669       -       8,670  
Net loss     -       -       -       (703,442 )     (703,442 )
Balance, September 30, 2024     33,517,787     $ 3,352     $ 127,787,890     $ (124,968,283 )   $ 2,822,959  


For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024

    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, June 30, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (123,312,765 )   $ 4,325,079  
                                         
Net loss     -       -       -       (472,166 )     (472,166 )
Balance, September 30, 2023     33,509,287     $ 3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (123,784,931 )   $ 3,852,913  


    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, June 30, 2024     33,517,787     $ 3,352     $ 127,787,890     $ (124,801,467 )   $ 2,989,775  
                                         
                                         
Net loss     -       -       -       (166,816 )     (166,816 )
Balance, September 30, 2024     33,517,787     $ 3,352     $ 127,787,890     $ (124,968,283 )   $ 2,822,959  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    For the nine months ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (703,442 )   $ (1,428,454 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     19,582       20,489  
Realized gain on marketable securities     -       (26,375 )
Unrealized gain on marketable securities     -       (30,399 )
ROU asset amortization     107,229       109,051  
Credit loss expense     25,001       95,000  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     (69,605 )     (226,645 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (57,943 )     (63,612 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     1,033       (52,784 )
Deferred revenue     -       3,735  
Operating lease liability     (157,754 )     (146,323 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (835,899 )     (1,746,317 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (742 )     (1,265 )
Purchases of marketable securities     -       (5,434,386 )
Sales of marketable securities     -       2,991,535  
Net cash used in investing activities     (742 )     (2,444,116 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants     8,670       484,502  
Net cash provided by financing activities     8,670       484,502  
                 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (827,971 )     (3,705,931 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     2,475,958       4,230,916  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 1,647,987     $ 524,985  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more