Prime Minister Dr. Golob Met with the President of the European Investment Bank
SLOVENIA, November 7 - In a very productive discussion, they talked about the future activities of the EIB and opportunities for further cooperation in Slovenia.
President Calviño visited Slovenia as part of her tour of the European Union member state capitals. As known, she assumed leadership of the EIB in January 2024.
