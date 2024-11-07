FTC Sends More Than $536,000 in Refunds to Consumers Deceived by Misleading Ads for Sobrenix “Anti-Alcohol Craving” Supplement

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $536,000 in refunds to consumers who bought Sobrenix, a supplement marketed and sold by Rejuvica using unsupported claims that it could reduce and even eliminate alcohol cravings and consumption.

According to the FTC’s July 2023 complaint, Rejuvica and its owners, Kyle Armstrong and Kyle Dilger, made numerous unsubstantiated and false claims about Sobrenix using paid endorsers in deceptively formatted advertising. The defendants also used bogus review sites – including sites designed to appear to be independent, but were in fact, owned and operated by the defendants – to deceive consumers about their products.

The FTC is sending checks to 56,686 consumers who bought Sobrenix. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Analytics, at 844-716-5800 or visit the FTC’s website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.