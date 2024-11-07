TIM LAMB GROUP BROKERS SALE OF THREE AUTOMOTIVE DEALERSHIPS TO THOMAS AND ASHLEY PEDEN

Included is a Honda Dealership in Parkersburg, WV and Chevrolet and Ford Lincoln Dealership in Marietta, OH

Columbus, OH, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Beford, Director of the Tim Lamb Group, is pleased to have worked with Richard Nourse on the sale of three of his dealerships located on the border of Ohio and West Virginia. The transaction included the sale of Pioneer Chevrolet and Family Ford Lincoln both in Marietta, Ohio and Pioneer Honda of Parkersburg, WV. The deal which closed on Thursday, October 17, 2024 provides the new owners, Thomas and Ashley Peden, with the opportunity to continue their vision of growing their dealership platform.

Pioneer Honda of Parkersburg, located at 1920 Garfield Ave., in Parkersburg WV will be named Parkersburg Honda, Pioneer Chevrolet, located at 1315 Pike Street in Marietta, OH will keep its name, and Family Ford Lincoln located at 909 Pike Street in Marietta, OH will change the name to Pioneer Ford Lincoln.

With the sale of three dealerships, Richard Nourse, who has been in this market for over 35 years, will focus his efforts on his remaining five dealerships which include the Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Nissan, and Toyota brands that are all situated in Chillicothe, OH. “I hadn’t contemplated selling, but when I was presented with the opportunity to sell to the Pedens I really had to consider it,” stated Nourse. “I’ve heard great things about the Pedens and the accomplishments they have achieved in the Zanesville market, and I knew they would be great stewards to continue what we have built in the community,” stated Nourse.

Thomas Peden II, a native of West Virginia and a third-generation car dealer, purchased his first two dealerships in Zanesville, OH in June of 2020 and is thrilled with the addition of these three new stores. Thomas brought his sister Ashley in to run his Zanesville Honda Toyota dealerships in 2020 and is now a partner in his latest endeavor.

The dealerships, which are all 15 miles from each other and approximately 45 minutes from where the Peden’s grew up, fully intend to keep the entire team together and will continue to be involved in the community organizations that were important to Nourse.

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Twelve regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit www.timlambgroup.com.

Photos courtesy of: Thomas Peden - Owner of Parkersburg Honda, Pioneer Chevrolet, and Pioneer Ford Lincoln

Attachment

Dawn Kelley Expand Marketing Group 734-765-1429 DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.com Katrina Luts Expand Marketing Group 586-747-7418 KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.