The Skills Community Gathers at Campus Regina Public, in Regina, SK, for the 20th National Skilled Trade and Technology Week

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to celebrate the 20th National Skilled Trade and Technology Week (NSTTW), aimed at raising awareness to students and educators about the incredible skilled trade and technology career opportunities available across Canada.

Today, SCC hosted an interactive event to highlight NSTTW, at Campus Regina Public. Special guests included: Lawrence Somers and Kendra Beliveau, Prinicipal and Vice-Principal, Campus Regina Public, Gary Gott, Knowledge Keeper, Clyde Abanid, WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 competitor in Graphic Design Technology and Arianna Dyck, Welder and Rodeo Queen from White City, Saskatchewan. Skills/Compétences Canada was also happy to announce that the Skills Canada National Competition 2025 will be hosted in Regina, on May 29 and 30, at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District.



Following the official program, over 600 students from local schools participated in around 30 Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities hosted by educators and industry experts. These activities ranged from video game design, cosmetology, welding, to automotive technology, just to name a few. Throughout the day, students learned about the interesting and important educational pathways and career opportunities in several different trade and technology sectors. Also highlighted at the event was the importance of Writing, one of the nine plus one Skills for Success identified as fundamental to working in the skilled trade and technology industries. For more information on the Skills for Sucess visit the Skills for Success Website.

“National Skilled Trade and Technology Week is an important week for Skills/Compétences Canada as it raises awareness of the great careers that exist in the skilled trades and technologies to Canadian youth. There is a growing demand for skilled workers, and events like these allow us to introduce these lucrative career pathways to our future skilled workforce”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

During the week, SCC’s provincial/territorial Member Organizations across the country will host a series of events to promote skilled trade and technology activities in Canada. For more information, visit the NSTTW webpage on the SCC website.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada, about 700,000 of the four million Canadians who work in the trades are set to retire by the end of the decade.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. For more information, visit www.skillscanada.com or call 877-754-5226.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/787a66f8-3ebe-4147-8d36-544a0ff0a702

Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) celebrates the 20th National Skilled Trade and Technology Week at Campus Regina Public, in Regina, Saskatchewan. From left to right: Christina Hagberg, Director of Operations, Skills/Compétences Canada, Arianna Dyck, Welder and Rodeo Queen, Françoise Pelletier, Master of Ceremonies, Lawrence Somers and Kendra Beliveau, Principal and Vice-Principal, Campus Regina Public, and Clyde Abanid, WorldSkills Team Canada 2024 competitor in Graphic Design Technology.

