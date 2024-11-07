BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary TerraZero Technologies Launches Closed Beta for the Intraverse: A Game-Changing Virtual and Social Experience Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG" or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG, OTCQX: BBKCF, WKN: A2PS9W) a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group, Netcoins, and TerraZero is pleased to announce the launch of the closed beta for the Intraverse, a pioneering platform set to transform how users engage in digital spaces. This closed beta offers a limited number of participants an exclusive opportunity to dive into the Intraverse’s innovative world, where social interactions, music, gaming, branded experiences, and ecommerce converge seamlessly.

Key Highlights:

Closed Beta Launch: TerraZero invites users to join the exclusive closed beta of the Intraverse, featuring virtual apartments, customizable avatars, and interactive social features.

TerraZero invites users to join the exclusive closed beta of the Intraverse, featuring virtual apartments, customizable avatars, and interactive social features. Virtual Apartments for All: Beta testers will receive customizable Intraverse LIVE apartments and access unique features designed for personalized interaction.

Beta testers will receive customizable Intraverse LIVE apartments and access unique features designed for personalized interaction. Advanced Connection Tools: Engage with friends and communities through integrated text chat, voice chat, audio broadcasts, and live video functionalities.

Engage with friends and communities through integrated text chat, voice chat, audio broadcasts, and live video functionalities. Exclusive Intraverse PRO Rooms: Experience special rooms tailored for music artists and content creators, offering unique interactive and immersive engagements.

Experience special rooms tailored for music artists and content creators, offering unique interactive and immersive engagements. Custom Activations: Explore dynamic branded experiences with unique purchase opportunities, bridging digital and real-world commerce.

Explore dynamic branded experiences with unique purchase opportunities, bridging digital and real-world commerce. Phased Onboarding and Feature Rollout: Closed beta users will be onboarded in waves, with new features released periodically in preparation for a broader launch in H1 2025.

The Intraverse is TerraZero’s flagship social virtual experience platform. By integrating ecommerce and robust data analytics, the platform creates community-building gamified environments where users can connect with each other and their favorite brands, music, and content. It stands as a comprehensive, immersive answer to the future of online interaction, redefining what it means to engage socially and commercially in the digital age.

Designed as a virtual realm where people can connect and explore, the Intraverse provides users with personalized Intraverse LIVE apartments as their digital home base. Closed beta users will have the ability to create accounts, choose their avatars, and modify their virtual apartments to suit their tastes. The platform is enriched with cutting-edge communication tools, including text chat, voice chat, live audio and video broadcasts, as well as a friends system and an achievement system that encourages community interaction and rewards participation in ways that connect artists, creators and innovative brands with fans, subscribers and customers.

An avatar standing in an EDM-themed room.

An image of an iGaming Virtual Floor filled with iFrames to play third party content.

A serene garden environment where users can explore and relax.

“The Intraverse reimagines the digital experience for today’s generations who are seeking more than just static platforms or traditional social media,” said Dan Reitzik, Interim CEO of BIGG Digital Assets. “We see a growing trend where millions are aging out of platforms like Roblox and Fortnite, searching for spaces that offer deeper, more meaningful engagements. With Intraverse, we’re delivering an interactive, immersive solution that combines the essence of social interaction, ecommerce, and entertainment in a single ecosystem.

In addition to personal customization, beta testers will gain exclusive access to Intraverse PRO rooms. These spaces are uniquely designed for music artists and content creators to host performances, broadcast live content, and engage with fans in real-time. The Intraverse will also introduce custom brand activations, showcasing one-of-a-kind digital experiences with integrated ecommerce, offering users opportunities to explore and purchase merchandise directly from their virtual world.

The closed beta, coming on the heels of the company’s iGaming vertical launch and its previous launches of Intraverse PRO environments, brings together a series of features in one place. It will be rolled out in phases, expanding access to new users and adding more features, to ensure a smooth experience and allowing for valuable feedback to refine and enhance the platform before the wider release in 2025, which will include expanded features in music, gaming, and brand partnerships.

Participants interested in joining the closed beta can visit www.intraverse.com for more information and to sign up.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero’s Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions, which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://www.TerraZero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com.

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.com.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple, and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard, and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.Netcoins.com.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential, and benefits of the Company’s products and services, the expected launch and outcomes of the closed beta intraverse, the expected 2025 broader launch of the intraverse, the expected adoption and growth of cryptocurrency and the Company’s products and services the development and completion of products and services, the expected growth, benefits and outcomes from these product offerings, events, plans, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG’s business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG’s past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the Company’s products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; increase in costs and expenses; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

