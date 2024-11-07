Toll Brothers Opens New Phase of Home Sites in Regency at Esperanza 55+ Community Near San Antonio, Texas

New luxury active-adult community features expansive home sites nestled within the award-winning Esperanza master plan just minutes from San Antonio

BOERNE, Texas, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of home sites in Regency at Esperanza , a 55+ active-adult community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near San Antonio, Texas. The new phase is located near the community’s exclusive Regency amenities currently under construction and features greenbelt home sites.

Regency at Esperanza offers contemporary single-family home designs by Toll Brothers, ranging from 1,625 to over 3,206 square feet of living space with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages. Exterior designs feature Classic, Modern, and Transitional options. Home prices start in the upper $400,000s.





“This award-winning community provides home buyers with exceptional amenities, onsite conveniences, and luxury home designs – all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in the desirable San Antonio area,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations.”

Regency at Esperanza is located within the award-winning Esperanza master-planned community in Boerne, just northwest of San Antonio, with immediate access to Interstate 10. Toll Brothers Regency homeowners will have access to the extensive amenities in the Esperanza master plan, in addition to the exclusive Regency amenity center including a resort-style pool, a fitness center, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and more. Esperanza also offers a full-time lifestyle director, onsite public and private schools, proximity to downtown Boerne’s Hill Country Mile, nature trails, and more.





Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are located at 103 Miraval in Boerne. For more information on Regency at Esperanza and Toll Brothers communities throughout San Antonio, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/SanAntonio .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab0387a5-c493-49f3-82ec-7de1b14d7872

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9207a35b-26cf-42a9-b408-6e52c279b9bc

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Regency at Esperanza by Toll Brothers New Toll Brothers home sites are now available in the Regency at Esperanza 55+ community located within the Esperanza master plan near San Antonio. Regency at Esperanza by Toll Brothers “This award-winning community provides home buyers with exceptional amenities, onsite conveniences, and luxury home designs – all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in the desirable San Antonio area,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.