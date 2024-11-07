Texas Game Wardens Honored for Life-Saving Actions, Public Safety Achievements

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director David Yoskowitz recognized game wardens from Denton, Harris, McLennan and Nueces counties and members of the Aviation Unit at Thursday’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting.

Six wardens received the Director’s Life Saving Award, three received the Director’s Citation Award, and eight received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Award.

“Texas Game Wardens serve with unwavering dedication and bravery, and I couldn’t be prouder of these wardens for their exemplary service,” said Col. Ron A. VanderRoest, director of Law Enforcement for TPWD. “They have each demonstrated a level of commitment that goes above and beyond. Their actions not only saved lives and ensured public safety on our lands and waterways, but helped reinforce the trust and confidence our communities place in us every day.”

Director’s Life Saving Award

In the early hours of March 17, five Texas Game Wardens played a critical role in rescuing a man who had slipped while fishing off the Port Aransas jetties and had gone into the water. The day brought strong winds, and the jetties were wet and slippery due to recent rains, creating hazardous conditions.

Nueces County Game Wardens John Failla, Kyle Hendley, Benhamin Jenkins and Welden Rappmund and Harris County Game Warden Eric Taylor had been working a 14-hour enhanced patrol during the busy spring break season when they got the call. Even though their shift had ended hours earlier, the wardens continued working to assist local authorities.

After the call came in, the wardens were among the first to arrive on the scene, quickly locating the man in the water. Despite the dangerous conditions, wardens navigated the slippery jetty to reach the unresponsive man.

Upon reaching him, the wardens faced the challenging task of carefully transporting him up the jetties. As the man struggled to breathe, the wardens used a portable oxygen device until medical personnel arrived.

With great care and teamwork, they carried him down the jetty to reach emergency medical personnel. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he received further medical care and remained overnight.

Thanks to the swift response, determination and life-saving measures by the wardens, the man survived.

On July 4, Denton County Game Warden Kyle Allison and his partner responded to a medical call on Lake Lewisville for a man who had suffered a boat propeller strike.

After locating the boat, Allison boarded with his medical kit, assessed the situation and applied two tourniquets to the victim’s right thigh to control the bleeding. He kept the injured man calm, covered him to reduce shock and coordinated the boat’s transfer to shore, where EMS awaited.

The Little Elm Fire Department Battalion Chief commended Allison’s decisive actions, noting they were “essential to the victim only losing his leg and not his life.”

Allison graduated from the Texas Game Warden Academy in 2012, serving Zapata County before transferring to Denton County in 2016. In October 2024, Allison was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and become one of the instructors at the Texas Game Warden Training Center in Hamilton.

Director’s Citation Award

On April 10, the Texas Game Warden Aviation Unit deployed a helicopter crew to aid rescue operations during severe flooding in Southeast Texas. The crew, consisting of Lt. Robert Mitchell, aircraft pilot, Sgt. Tyler Stoikes, tactical flight officer, and Michael Serbanic, McLennan County Game Warden and rescue swimmer, promptly responded to multiple emergency calls.

Their first call involved rescuing a man stranded atop his semi-truck, encircled by rising floodwaters. The crew executed a swift hoist rescue, safely lifting the man from danger and transferring him to ground responders.

Shortly after, the crew received a call regarding a woman who was pregnant and due for a C-section the following day. Her home was surrounded by floodwaters, and she was concerned about being unable to make it to her appointment and the possibility of labor difficulties. The crew was able to successfully evacuate her to a nearby fire station, where she could receive further care.

Later, while scanning the area with a thermal imager to locate additional flood victims, the crew detected the heat signature of another man stranded in the same area as the initial semi-truck incident. They were able to guide ground responders to his location, facilitating a safe rescue.

This deployment highlighted the bravery, skill and dedication of the flight crew, whose coordinated efforts saved lives amid dangerous conditions. Their ability to execute rescues under challenging circumstances underscores the impact of their rigorous training and teamwork.

MADD Outstanding Service Award

The Southeast Texas Chapter of MADD, in partnership with the Houston Law Enforcement Districts and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, honored the Harris County Game Wardens and their captain for their dedication to combating Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Boating While Intoxicated (BWI). Each year, MADD recognizes law enforcement officers who show exceptional commitment to safeguarding public roads and waterways from impaired drivers, acknowledging their vital role in preventing tragic accidents. MADD believes that every DWI and BWI intercepted is a potential life saved.

The following wardens from Region 4 District 3 received an Outstanding Service Award for their recognition by MADD for their efforts in leadership, prevention and enforcement, which have a measurable impact on reducing impaired driving and enhancing public safety: Texas Game Wardens Jordan Bagwell, Michael Blevins, Jamie Hill, Derrick Lopez, Vinicius Mathias, Jeff Putnam, Tyler Zaruba and Captain Randy Button.