Colorado announces sixth year of NextCycle program to support innovative strategies to advance circularity across the state

Denver (November 7, 2024) – The Colorado Circular Communities Enterprise is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the sixth cohort of NextCycle Colorado. NextCycle Colorado promotes circular economy-based ventures and fosters innovation in sustainable design, reuse, repair, recycling, and recovery solutions for remanufacturing in Colorado.

The enterprise invites businesses, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and universities to apply to participate in a five-month program that delivers no-cost consulting, expert guidance, and connections to potential project funders. While applicants do not need to reside in Colorado, they should design their projects for implementation within the state. The enterprise will accept applications for the next cohort now through December 4.

“NextCycle is central to our mission of increasing circular strategies like reuse and resource recovery, reducing environmental impacts, and ultimately fostering sustainable economic growth across Colorado,” said Kendra Appelman-Eastvedt, Colorado Circular Communities Enterprise Outreach and Technical Assistance Unit Manager. “We look forward to welcoming the next group of innovators who will help shape the future of remanufacturing in the state and help us achieve Colorado’s circularity goals.”

The NextCycle Colorado program provides participants with tailored resources designed to accelerate their success, including business plan development, investment contacts, and access to relevant industry data. Participants also benefit from accessing an extensive network of specialists in material processing, manufacturing, finance, and market development to develop projects that will advance Colorado’s circular economy. The program culminates in a pitch competition that provides program participants with a chance to secure additional resources for their projects. Since its inception, NextCycle Colorado has supported over 42 teams in transforming innovative ideas into actionable business models.

To sign up for office hours, learn more about the program, apply, or subscribe to receive updates about NextCycle Colorado, visit coloradocircularcommunities.org or email nextcycle.colorado@recycle.com.

The Colorado Circular Communities Enterprise supports circularity innovation through the Resource Recycling Systems’ NextCycle accelerator program.

###