JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR WEST JORDAN

West Jordan, Utah—The West Jordan Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on November 18, 2024 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve West Jordan, Utah. The position will replace Judge Ron Kunz who will retire in January. The Commission will begin the meeting at 11:00 a.m. in the West Jordan City Hall, which is located at 8000 South Redwood Road in West Jordan, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

# # #