JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR PROVIDENCE

Posted: November 7, 2024

Providence, Utah—The Providence Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on November 20, 2024 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Providence, Utah. The position will replace Judge Matt Funk who resigned in January. The Commission will begin the meeting at 7:45 a.m. in the Providence City Hall, which is located at 164 North Gateway Drive in Providence, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is scheduled for public comment about issues facing the Utah judiciary and improvements to the system. Public comments will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR PROVIDENCE

