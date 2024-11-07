DiaGen AI and Mila Announce Partnership to Scale Protein Design in Diagnostics and Drug Discovery

Design Innovate Apply

Diagen Ai Inks Partnership With Mila Institute

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiaGen AI Inc. ("DiaGen") is pleased to announce a partnership with Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute ("Mila").Founded in 2021, DiaGen seeks to advance a diverse pipeline of artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery solutions, focusing on protein and peptide design, vaccine development, and diagnostics for health wellness, longevity, and precision medicine.By collaborating with Mila’s world-renowned network of experts and researchers in AI and machine learning, DiaGen’s team led by Dr. Eldad Haber and Mohit Pandey, will accelerate the design of bespoke therapeutic proteins to optimize key properties such as stability, synthesizability, and target binding, making an impact on human longevity and other critical areas of healthcare including cancer and immune disorders.“This partnership between DiaGen and Mila provides a significant collaborative opportunity to increase our Canadian footprint into Quebec with the leading minds Mila has to offer to achieve impactful, AI driven discoveries and milestones much faster” said Paolo Lobo, President and COO at DiaGen.“Mila is pleased to welcome DiaGen to its community of partners. By combining our expertise and research capabilities, this collaboration could offer new opportunities for DiaGen to advance its protein design, addressing unmet healthcare needs in Quebec and across Canada,” said Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice-President of Mila.About MilaFounded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is the world’s largest academic research center for deep learning, bringing together over 1,200 specialized researchers in machine learning. Based in Montreal and funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Mila's mission is to be a global center for scientific advancements that inspire innovation and the growth of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a globally recognized non-profit organization for its significant contributions to deep learning, especially in the fields of language modeling, automatic translation, object recognition, and generative models. About DiagenHeadquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc is scaling a multi vertical and geographical diverse pipeline of projects and partnerships focusing on small molecule and peptide drug discovery, diagnostics, and delivery using its proprietary AI engine DIA to de-risk, accelerate and create value disrupting traditional methods to advance precision medicine and impact global human longevity. For more information, visit www.diagen.ai To meet in person or virtuallyContact: Brian D. Keane, Chairman and CEOEmail: Brian@diagen.ai Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company’s ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company’s DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.

