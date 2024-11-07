Eastbound Interstate 10 to Close Between State Route 51 and US 60 (Nov. 8-11)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as eastbound I-10 will be closed between SR 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8, to 4 a.m. Mon., Nov. 11, for a traffic shift. At the same time the, the following ramps will be closed:

The ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10.

The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

The high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

The following ramps will also be closed from 8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8, to 4 a.m. Mon., Nov. 11:

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson streets, Buckeye Road, 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and Broadway Road.

The southbound I-17 on- ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The southbound SR 51 on- ramp at McDowell Road.

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with eastbound I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

NOTE: Eastbound I-10 Collector-Distributor (CD) Road Opening: When eastbound I-10 reopens, the eastbound CD road will open to motorists entering I-10 eastbound from southbound SR 143 and Broadway Road, between 48th Street and Baseline Road. For more information on CD roads, visit https://i10broadwaycurve.com/findyourlane.

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.