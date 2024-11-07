Say Yes to Celebrating the Holidays in Columbus

Columbus, OH, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craving a new way to celebrate the holidays? Experience Columbus invites you to discover a city where James Beard-nominated chefs are ready to craft the next best seasonal dish you'll be dreaming about for holidays to come, historic neighborhoods shine with festive lights and landmark venues offer performances for all ages. Named one of the nation’s best cities for holiday lights by Best Life, Columbus is your winter getaway for one-of-a-kind shopping, family-friendly attractions and unique experiences like shopping in the Short North Pole or experiencing a Striezlemarkt in historic German Village.



"Columbus brings together everything you want in a holiday destination," said Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus. "Here, you'll find a top 10 best big city in the country that celebrates big while keeping that warm, welcoming spirit. When visitors experience our creative energy, nationally recognized restaurants and vibrant neighborhoods, they can't help but ask, 'Really, that's in Columbus?' And we're proud to say, ‘Yes!’ There are so many ways to celebrate the holidays this season, including by visiting the first week in December, which we dub Columbus’ biggest holiday weekend because of the number of festive events taking place."



Enjoy Festive Holiday Experiences

COSI’s Season of Celebrations: Kicking off on Nov. 17 with a special visit from the Capitol Christmas Tree on its way to Washington, D.C., COSI’s holiday happenings take place Nov. 23, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025. Named the best science museum in the country for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by USA Today 10Best, COSI will transform into a winter wonderland this holiday season with a 40-foot atrium tree, 50 community-focused trees, 10 COSI exhibit-themed trees and new interactive winter activities like “Build a Snowman” and “Frozen Chess.” Visitors can enjoy festive décor throughout, including a vintage holiday look at life in 1898 and 1962 in the Progress exhibit, plus seasonal science activities for all ages.

The Short North Pole: Experience the creativity and enchantment of the Short North Arts District this holiday season with dazzling light displays, festive window decor and special holiday promotions. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, follow the Short North Holiday Trail or bring the kids along for the Elf Trail to collect festive gifts, including exclusive treats and holiday candles, while supplies last. Enjoy kid-friendly shopping with Lil' Shops, offering affordable, locally crafted items under $20. Don’t miss Holiday Hop on December 7, featuring 100+ local artisans, an ice skating rink, a holiday tree lot and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Yuletide on Gay: This new one-day-only free street festival on Dec. 7 from 3-8 p.m. transforms Gay & High to a pedestrian-only winter wonderland experience. Enjoy an iceless ice rink, live ice sculpture carving, DJ entertainment and complimentary skate rentals all happening under “Current.” Down the street, the cheer continues at Downtown’s Holiday Extravaganza at the Lazarus Building from 4-7 p.m. featuring Santa and at Columbus Commons and Common Thread from 4-9 p.m.

Holiday Histories at the Ohio History Center: This new holiday event on Dec. 7 and 14 from 6-9 p.m. celebrates cultural traditions like Christmas, Kwanzaa and more through hands-on activities, live performances and local shopping. Visitors can explore holiday history from Ice Age Ohio, 18th-century traditions as well as 1950s and 1960s holiday celebrations.

Historic German Village’s Village Lights: Experience the charm of Columbus’ German Village neighborhood on Dec. 8 from 5-9 p.m., as luminary-lit brick streets and the German-inspired Striezlemarkt featuring local vendors transports visitors back in time. Enjoy seasonal treats, unique gifts, carolers and even reindeer, all in a historic neighborhood that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Take In Dazzling Light Displays

Wanderlights — A New Holiday Light Experience Downtown: Happening Nov. 22, 2024 through Feb. 16, 2025, this free Downtown light display invites visitors to wander through more than half a million twinkling lights along a path from Columbus Commons to Bicentennial Park. Immerse yourself in projection shows, spot 32 penguins hidden between High Street and Civic Center Drive and take a photo at the Scioto Mile where more than 40 sculptural lights will be illuminated around the Scioto Mile Fountain. Thanks to the Center City DORA, adults can wander through the lights with a boozy beverage to-go. On Festive Fridays (Dec, 6, 13, and 20), visitors can enjoy free hot chocolate at Columbus Commons and hop on the Wanderlights Trolley Tour.

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: From Nov. 22, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025, join this beloved holiday tradition featuring millions of dazzling LED lights, animated displays and unique attractions, including the 12 Days of Wildlights Train Ride, the Rudolph and Friends Character Experience and meetings with Santa in the Polar Frontier. Wildlights, powered by AEP Ohio, has enchanted families for over 35 years.

Conservatory Aglow at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: From Nov. 23, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025, the Conservatory transforms into a magical holiday display. New this year, visitors can enjoy cozy festive igloos at the Ahlum & Arbor Arctic Terrace, dance the night away at their nostalgic 90s-themed party, and enjoy favorite attractions like the life-sized gingerbread house and Whirly Tree.

Shop Local with the Columbus Gift Guide

Need inspiration for shopping local this holiday season and ideas for how to support minority-owned businesses? The Columbus Gift Guide, presented by Sunny (Santa) 95, returns for its fifth year on Nov. 14. Experience Columbus’ curated guide features a range of ideas from experiences to apparel and toys to home goods. More than 75 items are included in this year’s guide.

Experience Festive Holiday Shopping

Holiday Happenings at Easton: With more than 250 retailers, Easton lights up the season with events including its Grand Illumination on Nov. 22 from 6-9 p.m., horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa and a Holiday Drone Show on Dec. 12 from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of Easton. On Dec. 30 at 6 p.m., take part in a special family-friendly Menorah Lighting event at the Town Square featuring dreidels, music, dancing and more.

Short North Arts District Holiday Hop: On Dec. 7 from 12-8 p.m., enjoy a pedestrian-only experience for Holiday Hop. The High Street Holiday Market features 100+ vendors offering one-of-a-kind art and locally curated gifts, plus enjoy visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free gift wrapping, live music, festive fashion parades and a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus.

Holiday Market by The Good Market: Join Downtown Columbus and Good Land at Columbus Commons Dec. 7 from 4-9 p.m. 2 for a European-inspired market with handcrafted goods from local artisans.

Holidays at Polaris Fashion Place: Just 20 minutes from downtown Columbus, Polaris Fashion Place offers families festive holiday activities, including Photos with Santa, Sounds of the Season musical performances and the KidX Cookies & Claus event, along with over 170 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options.



Santa’s Wonderland at Tanger Columbus: On Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m., kick off the holiday season at Tanger Columbus’ 7th annual holiday event, Santa’s Wonderland. Enjoy Starbucks hot cocoa, photos with Santa and shop a range of brand-name and designer outlet stores.

For more information on how to celebrate the holidays in Columbus, visit ExperienceColumbus.com/Holidays. Share your experiences online by tagging Experience Columbus on social media and using #yesColumbus.



About Columbus

Did you know Columbus is a top 10 best big city in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler, a favorite destination for family travel by Afar and one of the best solo trips for women in the U.S. and around the world by Glamour? yes, Columbus. Columbus is bold, welcoming and forward-thinking. Home to world-class museums and attractions, historic and unique neighborhoods like the Short North Arts District, historic German Village and the Arena District — where four professional sports teams live on one street — Columbus has so much to offer. Visitors can learn what awaits in the 14th largest city in the country and Ohio’s capital by visiting www.ExperienceColumbus.com and following Experience Columbus on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus, Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus.

###

Attachment

Leah Berger, APR Experience Columbus 614-222-6145 lberger@experiencecolumbus.com Cameron Tirado Experience Columbus 6142226146 ctirado@experiencecolumbus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.