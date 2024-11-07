New Jersey Law Firm Announces $4 Million Settlement from Construction Site Accident

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenberg Minasian, LLC, a personal injury law firm located in Essex County, New Jersey, has announced a $4 million settlement stemming from a roofer who suffered serious injuries after a construction site fall. Veteran trial attorney Mitchell Goldstein represented the injured client, who suffered multiple fractures and injuries, permanently affecting his ability to work.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of this case,” said Goldstein, Senior Counsel at Greenberg Minasian, LLC. “We worked tirelessly to ensure our client received just compensation for his injuries, while at the same time, holding negligent parties accountable,” he added.

In 2018, Robert Smith, who was 61 at the time, fell backward through or over a temporary guard rail at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ. The 30-foot fall caused him to suffer serious injuries to his pubis, sacrum, clavicle, and humerus, leading to multiple surgeries and a hip replacement.

On behalf of his client, Mr. Goldstein brought suit against the mall developer and construction company, successfully arguing that the temporary guardrails were improperly constructed and insufficiently elevated according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines. The case was settled just two days before trial, marking a significant victory for the plaintiff and his family.

Despite the defense’s attempt to argue that Mr. Smith was responsible for his fall, Goldstein was able to refute their claims, asserting that the temporary guardrail’s improper construction directly led to the accident.

About Greenberg Minasian LLC

Based in West Orange, Greenberg Minasian represents clients who have been seriously injured as the result of negligence by others. The firm handles cases anywhere in New Jersey including West Orange, Jersey City, Newark, Essex County and all surrounding areas. The firm continues to achieve the highest awards for its clients and families.

About Mitchell Goldstein

Mitchell Goldstein is a veteran trial attorney with over 40 years of experience. He joined Greenberg Minasian, LLC in 2018 and handles personal injury, workplace injury, motor vehicle accidents and worker compensation cases for the firm.

For more information, visit https://gmattorneys.net.

Mitchell Goldstein

mlgoldstein@gmattorneys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.