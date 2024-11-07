Catherineeebs launches card game to foster connection for families before it's too late

DALLAS, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catherine Ebs, a well-known content creator, has announced the release of her first card game, Questions I (Never) Got To Ask, designed to spark meaningful conversations primarily between parents and their children while also inviting couples to deepen their connections.

Catherine, who has shared her life journey online for over four years, was inspired to create the game after the tragic loss of her dad in 2022. Through her grief journey, she recognized a need for families to bridge generational gaps by starting crucial conversations before it’s too late.

Questions I (Never) Got To Ask features a variety of cards that prompt players to delve into personal histories, values, and cherished memories. This game is perfect for families and loved ones looking to deepen their relationships and foster a greater understanding of each other’s lives. The game creates a space for vulnerability and connection through thought-provoking questions that ensure lasting bonds. Sample questions include, “If today was your last day, what would you want me to know?” and “What was the lowest point in your life? How did you get through it?”

“Losing my dad was the hardest experience of my life,” Catherine shares. “Immediately after losing him, I started thinking about all the things I didn't know and all the questions I never got to ask him.

When I turned to my community to share my grief experience, I found many others had experienced similar losses and were left with unanswered questions. I hope to break the ice for other families and spark important conversations allowing them the chance to ask “The Questions I Never Got To Ask.” Most of us don't think of these topics until it's too late and I want to help others avoid feeling the hole of emptiness and the unknowns that I do.”

The game is now available for purchase on catherineeebs.com. Catherine will also host a series of virtual events and workshops to guide players on how to maximize their experience with Questions I (Never) Got To Ask and strengthen their family connections. You can find Catherine on Instagram as catherineeebs and Tiktok catherineebs

For more information about Questions I (Never) Got To Ask and to learn how to connect deeper with your loved ones, visit catherineeebs.com.

