Canoe Financial wins three 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for outstanding performance

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) was recognized with 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for leading fund and category returns.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2024:

Best Mixed Assets Fund Family Group over 3 Years

Canoe Equity Portfolio Class (Series F) Best Canadian Focused Equity Fund over 5 years

Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class (Series F) Best Tactical Balanced Fund over 5 years

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted outperformance relative to their peers.

“I’m extremely proud of the work our investment team is doing and the results they are delivering for our clients. I’m especially proud that these awards recognize performance over an extended period and leadership in some of the most important categories for Canadian investors,” said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $18 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About LSEG Lipper Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2024 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. The Lipper Leader Ratings for each fund are subject to change every month.

Canoe Equity Portfolio Class Series F was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian focused equity category for five years ending 7/31/2024 out of a classification total of 61 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ending 7/31/2024 is as follows: 16.03% (one year), 11.09% (three years), 15.23% (five years), 10.28% (ten years) and 16.41% (since inception 2/14/2011). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the Fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (one year), 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years). Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class Series F was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the tactical balanced category for five years ending 7/31/2024 out of a classification total of 52 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ending 7/31/2024 is as follows: 13.41% (one year), 9.72% (three years), 11.71% (five years), 8.33% (ten years) and 6.98% (since inception 2/14/2011). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the Fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (one year), 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

