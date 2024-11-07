Beta Glucan Market Size Estimated to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2032

The beta glucan market size was valued at $567.80 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beta-glucan, found in certain grains, fungi, and bacteria, is a soluble fiber known for its immune-boosting properties. It acts as a trigger for the immune system, enhancing the body's ability to defend against infections. In addition to supporting immunity, beta-glucan has proven effective in managing cholesterol levels, promoting heart health. Its diverse benefits extend to various applications, from pharmaceuticals to dietary supplements. Ongoing research continues to unveil its potential in different health-related fields, emphasizing its role in holistic well-being. The versatility of beta-glucan makes it a valuable and promising element, contributing to its growing significance in the pursuit of overall health. The surging demand for natural and clean label products is a key catalyst driving the Beta Glucan Market Growth. As consumers increasingly prioritize transparency and wholesome ingredients, beta-glucan, known for its natural origin and health benefits, has become a sought-after component in various products. This aligns with the prevailing trend of choosing foods and supplements with easily understandable and minimalistic ingredient lists. Beta-glucan's position as a naturally occurring compound, often derived from sources like oats and yeast, resonates well with consumers seeking clean label options. Moreover, the preference for natural and clean label products extends beyond dietary choices to encompass personal care and pharmaceuticals. As a result, the beta-glucan market is experiencing heightened demand, driven by the desire for products that align with a natural and clean lifestyle. The positive association of beta-glucan with clean label Beta Glucan Market Trends underscores its market appeal and contributes to its growing presence in a variety of consumer goods. In response to a heightened awareness of ingredient transparency in beauty products, the incorporation of beta-glucan emerges as a compelling avenue. The moisturizing qualities of beta-glucan, coupled with its ability to stimulate collagen production and alleviate inflammation, position it as an appealing ingredient for anti-aging creams, serums, and other skincare solutions. As the demand for clean beauty rises, beta-glucan's natural origin enhances its allure in this sector. Collaborative efforts between the beta-glucan industry and the beauty domain, supported by scientific validation of its dermatological advantages, have the potential to yield innovative skincare solutions, establishing a distinct market niche within beauty and personal care.The beta glucan market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, source, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into soluble and insoluble. Based on source, the market is classified into cereal, mushroom, yeast, and seaweed. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into food and beverages, animal feed, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, South Africa, And Rest Of Lamea).Based on type, the beta glucan market analysis is classified into soluble and insoluble. The soluble segment accounted for a major share in the beta-glucan market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The soluble beta glucan market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the growing awareness of its health benefits, particularly in immune support and cholesterol management. As consumers seek functional foods and supplements, products containing soluble beta-glucan are gaining popularity. Based on source, the market is classified into cereal, mushroom, yeast, and seaweed. The cereal segment accounted for a major share in the beta glucan market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market for cereal is witnessing an upswing with the increasing popularity of oats and barley-based products. Consumers are drawn to the natural and wholesome image of these grains, driving the demand for beta-glucan in cereals and dietary supplements. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into food and beverages, animal feed, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverages segment accounted for a major Beta Glucan Market Share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the beta-glucan market, the food and beverages sector utilize beta-glucan in various products, capitalizing on its health benefits. It is incorporated into functional foods, dietary supplements, and beverages, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking immune support and cardiovascular wellness. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, South Africa, And Rest Of Lamea). The Europe region accounted for a major share in the beta-glucan market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the context of the beta-glucan market, Europe comprises countries within the European Union and the broader European region. Known for its stringent regulations and consumer awareness, Europe is a key player in driving the adoption of beta-glucan in functional foods, supplements, and pharmaceuticals.The major players operating in the market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the beta-glucan market include Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Lesaffre, Super Beta Glucan, Lallemand Inc., Garuda International, Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Kerry Group plc, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy Type, the soluble segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By Source, the cereal segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By Industry Vertical, the Food and Beverages segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By Region, the Europe region was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

