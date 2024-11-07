Healthy and Beauty Synergies: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and SBC Medical Group Holdings Announce Business Alliance

TOKYO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) announced a business alliance with SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers.

Our two leading healthcare service providers have more than 4 million members across their loyalty programs at SBC’s “Shonan Beauty Clinic” and MEDIROM’s “Re.Ra.Ku wellness salon”. In addition to bringing customers enhanced offerings and expertise, the alliance will seek to create compelling, integrated opportunities to harness the power of these loyal customers and reward them when they receive services at SBC Medical and MEDIROM.

In this alliance, both companies have elevated expectations for their different customer segments. Shonan Beauty Clinic is widely supported mainly by women in their 20s and 30s, while MEDIROM’s Re.Ra.Ku serves mainly male customers for relaxation and health maintenance. This collaboration is expected to enable the two companies to approach new markets, expand total customer base, and provide new value.

“We believe we can provide new value and ’Healthy and Beauty Synergies’ by distributing special invitation tickets to customers visiting each store,” said Kouji Eguchi, CEO, MEDIROM.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics that deliver highly specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry, and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical and its subsidiaries now provide management services to a total of 224 franchisees located worldwide. For Global, SBC Medical owns and operates one treatment center in Vietnam and provides management services to one treatment center in State of California in the United States. For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Contact:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates over 300 wellness salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku® being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the Company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en.



Contact:

Investor Relations Team

E-mail:ir@medirom.co.jp

