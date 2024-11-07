Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market Skyrockets to $63.3 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Evertz Technologies Ltd, Harmonic Inc and Pebble Beach Systems | The Insight Partners

The global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $63.3 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by the growth of the broadcasting industry.

US & Canada, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box market is observing significant growth owing to the growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The demand for high-definition (HD) and ultrahigh-definition (UHD) content is growing continuously across the world as viewers seek high-quality visual experiences. In addition to this, a rise in the popularity of over-the-top (OTT) services, delivering video content over the internet, has fueled the demand for effective and reliable playout solutions. Industries other than entertainment, such as news, sports, and lifestyle, are utilizing video content to engage their audiences.





For Detailed Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/playout-automation-and-channel-in-a-box-market







The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market comprises a vast array of national and international broadcasters which are expected to register strength during the coming years.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039081/











Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by implementation of unified solution. The market, valued at $20.6 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during 2023–2031.

Playout Automation refers to the automation of broadcasting processes, equipment, and software required to convert and play source media and channel content to an external on-air environment. It involves the scheduling, management, and delivery of content to viewers. Playout automation systems can handle tasks such as content ingest, storage, playlist management, graphics insertion, and transmission control. These systems aim to improve efficiency, reduce human error, and ensure smooth and uninterrupted broadcasting. The channel-in-a-box (CiaB) concept integrates multiple functions required to generate a channel signal into a single piece of equipment. It combines video playout servers, automation software, graphics, and other necessary components into a unified system. Channel-in-a-box systems are designed to simplify the broadcasting workflow by providing an all-in-one solution for channel creation and playout. They offer features such as content scheduling, graphics insertion, logo branding, and signal processing, all within a single device.





Stay Updated on The Latest Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039081/







Surging Online Education and E-Learning Practice: The adoption of playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions is revolutionizing the education sector landscape by improving content delivered for online education and e-learning practices. As online content delivery increasingly relies on digital platforms, educators (as well as educational institutions) are seeking streamlined solutions to enhance the production and distribution of educational material. Playout automation systems offer efficient scheduling, playback, and management of educational content, ensuring seamless and engaging teaching and learning experiences. The demand for innovative content delivery solutions, along with the need for cost-effective and scalable broadcasting infrastructure, renders playout automation a key tool for addressing the evolving requirements of educational institutions.

Integration with AI and ML: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into tools, solutions, or processes employed in the broadcasting industry can have a positive impact on workflow flexibility and efficiency. AI has been used in closed captioning systems, where the system is trained to become proficient at accurately captioning words that people say, even those that are typically hard for some people to understand. AI systems translate inflections, accents, and pronunciations for their conversion into a readable text. Thus, various AI implementations have the potential to enhance workflow in the media and broadcasting industry.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00039081/







Implementation of Unified Solution: Media companies need solutions to operate their channels efficiently from any place. There is a need for a system where the controller can control the playout and live integration from anywhere. This factor can help media companies to seamlessly coordinate across linear and connected TV (CTV) channels. A common control system ensures consistent and uninterrupted on-air operations. Unified on-premise and cloud playout solutions can enable multisite and multimodal channel origination. The on-premises and cloud playout workflow fosters operational continuity by supporting playout engines situated in different buildings, different cities, or split between on-premises and the public cloud.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on offering, the market is divided into solution and services. The solution segment held the largest share of the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market in 2023.





Based on coverage, the market is bifurcated into national broadcasters and international broadcasters. The national broadcasters segment held the largest share of the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market in 2023.





Based on vertical, the market is categorized into media and entertainment, telecommunications, education and corporate sector, and others. The media and entertainment segment held the largest share of the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market in 2023.





Based on the application industry, the market is segmented into broadcast, cable, streaming, and others. The streaming segment held the largest share of the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market in 2023.





The Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039081/







Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Evertz Technologies Ltd

Harmonic Inc

Pebble Beach Systems

Grass Valley Canada

Avid Technology, Inc.

Imagine Communications

Amagi

Playbox Technology

Aveco s.r.o.

ENCO Systems, Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Amagi announced its cloud playout solution on Google Cloud Marketplace."





"ENCO acquired RUSHWORKS."





"Avid announced the tech preview demo at the NAB Show of Avid | Stream IO, a new flexible software-based platform for production ingests and playout delivered through the convenience of subscription”





“Imagine Communications unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Google Ad Manager, signaling a significant shift in the landscape of converged TV advertising. This strategic collaboration aims to empower broadcasters and TV operators by enabling them to effortlessly deliver cross-platform campaigns, ensuring consistent ad placement across various delivery methods. Whether traditional linear broadcasting, over-the-air transmission, or internet-streamed connected TV (CTV), this collaboration paves the way for a seamless and integrated advertising experience. By joining forces, Imagine Communications and Google Ad Manager are poised to revolutionize the way advertisers reach their target audiences in today's rapidly evolving media environment.”





“At NAB 2023, Evertz unveiled Evertz.io, an advanced Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that brings about a transformative change in the way new channels are launched and content is monetized across a range of distribution applications. This comprehensive platform is designed to support over-the-top (OTT), direct-to-consumer (DTC), connected TV, and traditional broadcast streaming, providing broadcasters and content creators with a powerful and seamless solution. “









For In-Depth Market Forecasts and Analysis, Request PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039081/







Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Future Outlook:

The proliferation of live broadcasting and technological advancements, including integration with IP-based technologies, also contribute to the market's expansion. Furthermore, there is a focus on customized content distribution, hybrid broadcast delivery models, improved analytics and monitoring, and adherence to next-generation standards, catering to the evolving preferences and expectations of viewers. Overall, these factors indicate a promising future for the playout automation and channel-in-a-box market.

As the e-learning landscape continues to expand, the integration of channel-in-a-box solutions becomes crucial for optimizing workflows, reducing operational complexities, and providing educators with a powerful tool to deliver quality content to a growing online audience. Automation removes geographical barriers, making quality education accessible to students in remote areas or with limited mobility. Additionally, channel-in-a-box solutions enable content delivery across diverse platforms, from smartphones to smart TVs, ensuring that all learners have access to educational materials. This integration allows for a more inclusive and immersive learning experience, catering to the needs and preferences of a diverse range of learners.





Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00039081/







Conclusion:

One of the key factors driving the adoption of playout automation and channel-in-a-box services is the increasing presence and availability of global brands in the broadcasting industry. As more broadcasters and content providers seek to expand their reach and deliver high-quality content, the demand for solutions facilitating efficient and cost-effective operations, such as playout automation and channel-in-a-box systems, has grown in the last few decades. These technologies offer numerous benefits, including streamlined operations, reduced hardware requirements, improved scalability, and enhanced flexibility in content management. They enable broadcasters to automate repetitive tasks, optimize resource utilization, and deliver content to viewers more efficiently and reliably.

With projected growth to $63.3 billion by 2031, the Playout Automation and Channel-In-a-Box Market represents a significant opportunity for component providers, system technology integrators, investors, system manufacturers, and industry stakeholders. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.





Related Report Titles:





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/playout-automation-and-channel-in-a-box-market



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.