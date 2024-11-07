Entro Enhances its Industry Leading Non-Human Identity Security Platform

New Capabilities Lower Exposure of Sensitive Secrets by 90%,

Reduce Remediation Times by 80%

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro Security , pioneer of the industry’s first Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Secrets Management platform, today announced new capabilities to its NHI Detection and Response (NHIDR) Engine that further extends its industry leadership.

Entro, the Gartner Cool Vendor and three-time Hype Cycle recipient, is achieving superior levels of security for NHI’s. Based on analysis of actual customer experiences, the latest version of its NHIDR Engine yields:

90% Reduction in Sensitive Secrets Exposure: organizations have reduced the exposure of sensitive secrets by up to 90%, with critical exposures flagged and remediated before becoming security liabilities

Two years ago, Entro created the only NHI management platform to discover and secure NHIs and secrets from inception to rotation, including at creation, storage and exposure locations. But Entro didn’t stop at discovering 80% more NHIs or detecting 24x more types of NHIs and secrets than the competition.

Entro went on to extend observability of NHIs throughout their entire lifecycle, including their human creators, owners and users. These capabilities empowered security teams to link NHIs to humans and outcomes.

Now, Entro has further extended its platform’s integrations with Microsoft Teams, Slack and Torq. These integrations and existing platform context enable Entro to simplify workflows by directly interacting with stakeholders and owners of misused identities to constantly uphold and maintain best practices.

Entro has also expanded its API capabilities to streamline security automation workflows, automate tasks with greater efficiency and precision, and create detailed customized alerts for improved incident response.

IBM researchers found NHI based attacks are the most devastating and second most frequent type of attack to organizations. Entro’s own research shows an average of 92 NHIs for each human identity in an organization. To mitigate these risks, organizations must implement stricter controls and regular audits of NHIs and secrets management practices, ensure timely rotation of identities and revocation of access for former employees, reduce overuse and duplication of secrets, all while avoiding secrets exposure across diverse and insecure environments.

“As organizations rush to embrace AI’s benefits, they must also recognize its role in expanding the attack surface, and prioritize cybersecurity modernization initiatives, especially when it comes to NHIs,” said Itzik Alvas, CEO and co-founder of Entro Security. “With our new NHIDR capabilities, we detect and respond to abnormal behaviors of all types of NHIs within seconds, to scale SOC teams alongside the expanding surfaces they need to secure.”

Entro’s platform empowers security teams to implement and automate strong governance for secrets and NHI management with real-time detection and response. By providing a bird’s-eye and granular view of all NHIs, centralizing and contextualizing NHIs and secrets security data, Entro gives universal coverage across cloud services, SaaS applications and on-premises systems.

To learn more about Entro’s NHIDR Engine or to schedule a demo, please visit https://entro.security/demo/.

About Entro Security

An award-winning pioneer platform, Entro Security provides Non-Human Identity Lifecycle Management, Secrets Security and Non-Human Identity Detection and Response. Unlike traditional methods that reactively scan for exposed secrets, Entro integrates seamlessly within an organization's existing vaults, and secret creation and exposure locations, offering a single pane of glass to securely use and manage non-human identities and secrets at scale. Headquartered in Boston and backed by top cybersecurity VCs, Entro was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, Venafi’s Most Promising Machine Identity startup and is a 2023 Globee Awards Winner for Startup Achievement of the Year. For more information, please visit, https://entro.security/.

