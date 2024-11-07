Top Kingwin Ltd's Subsidiary, Guji Technology, Achieves RMB 2Million in Revenue for October 2024

GuangZhou, China, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Kingwin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Guji Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., has achieved a significant milestone by generating RMB 2million in revenue in October 2024.



Top Kingwin Ltd remains committed to investing in its subsidiaries and expanding its hardware sales portfolio to enhance shareholder value. The company looks forward to building on this momentum as it continues to execute its strategic initiatives.



About Top KingWin Ltd



Top KingWin’s main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, and (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Company's offering, the intent, belief or current expectations of Top KingWin and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.



