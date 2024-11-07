Bitech Technologies Appoints Montgomery Bannerman to Board of Directors

Newport Beach, CA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitech Technologies Corporation [ OTCQB: BTTC ], (“the Company” or “Bitech”), an independent power provider developing utility-scale battery energy storage initiatives and innovative renewable solutions, today announced the appointment of Montgomery (“Monty”) Bannerman, a seasoned renewable energy, communications networks and technology executive, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective November 1, 2024.

Mr. Bannerman will also serve as a member of the Audit, Compensation, and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board. Mr. Bannerman’s appointment as an independent director increases the total number of board members to six, with three independent directors, in preparation to uplist to a national stock exchange.

Monty Bannerman has over 30 years of experience as a veteran, execution-driven leader in strategic planning, start-up, restructuring and M&A of private and public companies in the energy and telecommunications sectors. Throughout his career Monty has been deeply involved in the development, market introduction and operation of advanced distributed technologies, systems and networks in emerging and deregulating markets worldwide. He has a broad background in strategic market penetrations and deployments of large-scale resilient systems, facilities and networks in deregulating markets, domestically and internationally. Bannerman is the Founder and CEO of Denrgy, which designs develops, finances and operates distributed renewable energy networks which overlay and integrate into existing legacy power infrastructure to make it more resilient and reliable, reduce emissions and deliver long term energy cost control. He is also the Founder, former CEO and Board Member of MicroGrid Networks; Founder, Director and former CEO of ArcStar Energy; and Former CEO, President and Board Member of Verso Technologies; and Former Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Terremark Worldwide.

“Monty brings deep and valuable business and strategy and renewable energy industry experience with a strong track record of driving revenue and profitable growth, and we welcome him to the Board,” said Benjamin Tran, Chairman and CEO of Bitech Technologies. “He joins us at an opportune time with his firsthand knowledge of the energy sector and advanced distributed technologies, systems and networks, as well as leading global brands through growth and diversification. His expertise will be invaluable as we expand our Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”) business and service offering, work to build strategic partnerships, and seek out and acquire complementary proven technologies.”

Bannerman added, “This is an exciting time to join Bitech as it moves into 2025 with strategic growth initiatives, a strong pipeline of projects, and new opportunities for its BESS ecosystem. With the rapid growth in electrification and AI data centers causing major spikes in the efficiency of battery electrification, and the inconsistency of renewable energy generation, Bitech’s advanced energy solutions are well positioned for growth. I look forward to providing my experience in the renewable energy industry in the months and years to come.”

About Bitech Technologies Corporation

Bitech Technologies Corporation ( OTCQB: BTTC ), is an independent power provider with a core business in developing and operating Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to enhance grid stability and produce consistent revenues. We also offer technological innovations with smart energy solutions including microgrids, advanced Energy Management System (EMS) for homes, buildings, campuses, cities, and renewable infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech .

