Qingdao Once Again Rated as City with Highest Entrepreneur Happiness Index

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 5, the Entrepreneurs' Happiness Dialogue 2024, organized by Xinhua News Agency's Oriental Outlook, was held in Taicang, Suzhou city. Qingdao has been listed among the 2024 Cities with the Highest Entrepreneur Happiness Index (for prefecture-level cities and above).

The 2024 Business Dialogue on Entrepreneurial Happiness focused on the theme of "Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit and Developing New Quality Productive Forces," to facilitate in-depth discussions on topics such as promoting entrepreneurial spirit, developing new quality productivity forces, enhancing entrepreneurial happiness, and optimizing the business environment.

At the event, the results of selecting the 2024 Cities (Districts) with the Highest Entrepreneur Happiness Index were announced. Qingdao was recognized as one of the 2024 Cities with the Highest Entrepreneur Happiness Index (for prefecture-level cities and above), alongside Hangzhou, Chengdu, Suzhou, Ningbo, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Changsha, Yibin, and Taizhou. This marks the second time that Qingdao has won this title.

The 2024 survey for selecting "Cities (Regions) with the Highest Entrepreneur Happiness Index" utilized a specialized entrepreneur happiness index model. Through methods including data collection, the survey assessed the happiness of entrepreneurs in the city, thereby enhancing the credibility and significance of the rankings.

Since the beginning of this year, Qingdao has moved faster to advance reforms in key areas and critical aspects of the business environment. It has innovatively implemented a series of high-quality policies and measures for improving the efficiency of government services, promoting the sound development of the private economy, advocating social equity and justice, and expanding high-level opening-up. These efforts aim to create a first-class business environment characterized by market orientation, rule of law, and internationalization, thereby building new advantages in the business environment at a higher level and continuously enhancing the sense of gain, recognition, and happiness among entrepreneurs.

