NIO Inc. to Report Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on November 20, 2024).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10043136-gh7y6t.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until November 27, 2024:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 Hong Kong, China: +852-800-930-639 Mainland, China: +86-400-1209-216 Singapore: +65-800-1013-223 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Replay PIN: 10043136

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming”. NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, and family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand.

