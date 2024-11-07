Jartoo Launches World’s First Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket on Kickstarter

Unmatched Warmth, Safety, and Efficiency with Apalos™ FlexHT Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, a trailblazer in innovative home comfort solutions, proudly introduces the Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket, now live on Kickstarter . Featuring Apalos™ FlexHT technology and aerospace-grade carbon nanotubes, the Jartoo heated blanket is engineered to deliver unparalleled warmth, safety, and energy savings, revolutionizing the way we think about staying warm.



The First Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket

The Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket sets a new standard in comfort with its low-voltage 24V heating system and infrared (IR) heating technology, which warms deeply and evenly within seconds, providing a cozy experience that minimizes energy usage while maximizing comfort. For those seeking both warmth and efficiency, the Jartoo blanket is a standout choice, bringing premium features to the home and on-the-go.

Lower Energy Bills

Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket offers up to 60% energy savings compared to traditional electric blankets, making it a sustainable, cost-effective option for home heating. Its durable, machine-washable construction means it’s designed to last, adding value as a reliable household essential through the seasons.

Comfort for Every Lifestyle

From cozy nights on the couch to camping adventures, the Jartoo heated blanket adapts seamlessly to indoor and outdoor settings. Its lightweight design makes it portable and easy to use, and with a complimentary remote control, users can control warmth at the click of a button.

“Our Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket combines the best of safety, efficiency, and warmth, delivering a product that’s as smart as it is cozy. We’re thrilled to bring this product to life with the support of our Kickstarter community.” said Beata Lee, Co-founder of Jartoo.

About Jartoo

Jartoo is committed to elevating everyday comfort with advanced, sustainable solutions. Through innovative technology and thoughtful design, Jartoo creates products that bring warmth, efficiency, and peace of mind to homes worldwide.

For more details on this project, visit Jartoo on Kickstarter .

Media Contact:

Jack Frank

support@jartoo.com

https://jartoo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c214e333-24c2-47c4-9f74-a5e8e8c03959

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/167748fd-e1ba-4e48-b57a-895200840e82

The World's First Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket The Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket sets a new standard in comfort with its low-voltage 24V heating system and infrared (IR) heating technology Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Heated Blanket Jartoo heated blanket is engineered to deliver unparalleled warmth, safety, and energy savings, revolutionizing the way we think about staying warm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.