Anti-ageing solutions, sustainability and natural ingredients in focus for Bloomage at in-cosmetics Asia 2024

Bangkok, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing consumer interest in anti-aging and eco-friendly cosmetic solutions, Bloomage(SHA: 688363), a leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, attended in-cosmetics Asia 2024, a leading event in Asia Pacific for personal care ingredients. In addition to presenting its research on hyaluronic acid derivatives and new bioactives at the event, Bloomage also showcased a new anti-ageing ingredient and two other versatile, sustainably produced solutions.

Demand for anti-aging solutions is expected to steadily increase in the coming years, with consumers increasingly seeking natural, sustainable, and gentle skincare options. In response to these trends, Bloomage introduced its Bloomage Bioyouth™-NANA (N-Acetylneuraminic Acid) that has multiple anti-ageing benefits. Bloomage also highlighted the Bloomsurfact™ Sodium Surfactin and Hybloom™ Zinc Hyaluronate, two sustainably produced ingredients that offer gentle and effective cosmetic benefits. The Bloomage Hybloom™ Zinc Hyaluronate in particular earned Silver in the in-cosmetics Asia Spotlight On Formulation Award.

Bloomage Bioyouth™-NANA (N-Acetylneuraminic Acid)

Bloomage Bioyouth™-NANA is based on N-Acetylneuraminic Acid, the main active ingredient in bird nests, which has been recognized as a valuable health food ingredient for centuries across Asia. In addition to bird nests, N-Acetylneuraminic Acid (also known as sialic acid) is found in breast milk.

Instead of using real bird nests, Bloomage Bioyouth™-NANA is produced using Bloomage’s cutting-edge fermentation technology. This formulation preserves all the benefits of bird's nests, including nourishing the skin, providing antioxidant effects, and exhibiting anti-inflammatory properties. It also plays a vital role in maintaining brain health and supporting nervous system development by helping to form connections between nerve cells, supporting cell growth and movement, and regulating the immune system.

At the event, Dr. Ruiyan Wang, General Manager of the Raw Material R&D Centre at Bloomage, was selected as one of “9 Faces of the APAC Beauty Industry 2024,” an initiative designed to recognize and celebrate the remarkable individuals driving innovation and success in the Asia Pacific personal care industry.

Commenting on the event, Ruiyan Wang said: “I’m honored to be recognized for our achievements. We understand that today’s consumers want effective cosmetic solutions that support both their health and the planet, and we aim to meet their needs on a global scale. Bloomage will continue to advance safe, sustainable solutions for beauty and health by merging science and innovation. I’m truly proud to be part of a team dedicated to advancing cosmetic chemistry while staying responsible to our environment.”

To demonstrate its commitment to sustainable production, Bloomage showcased Bloomage Bloomsurfact™ Sodium Surfactin and Hybloom™ Zinc Hyaluronate (HA-Zn), two key solutions created through Bloomage’s eco-friendly fermentation technology.

Bloomage Bloomsurfact™ Sodium Surfactin

The Bloomage Bloomsurfact™ Sodium Surfactin is a natural surfactant made through eco-friendly fermentation with Bacillus subtilis, a bacterium known for producing surfactin, one of the most effective biosurfactants available. It offers outstanding biodegradability, emulsification, and is gentle enough for sensitive skin and baby care products.

Unlike harsh chemical surfactants, surfactin has a unique cyclic structure that helps large molecules penetrate the skin more effectively while also carrying anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It boosts the absorption of active ingredients and helps reduce cell damage caused by UV exposure.

While biosurfactants are favored for their high biodegradability and mildness for sensitive skin, they have historically been costlier to produce at scale compared to chemical surfactants. Bloomage's Bloomsurfact™ Sodium Surfactin overcomes these barriers, enabling eco-friendly, large-scale production through advanced microbial fermentation technology.

Building on Bloomsurfact™ Sodium Surfactin, Bloomage has developed the Bloomsurfact™ EncapCare RP encapsulation delivery platform, which enhances the stability and bioavailability of active ingredients, reduces irritation, and provides an effective solution to boost active ingredient performance.

Hybloom™ Zinc Hyaluronate (HA-Zn)

Hybloom™ Zinc Hyaluronate addresses common skin issues by combining the moisturizing benefits of hyaluronic acid with the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of zinc. In addition to supporting acne care and controlling skin oil, it also promotes scalp health, promotes skin repair, and has anti-bacterial properties.

Zinc Hyaluronate is a compound created by combining hyaluronic acid with zinc, and their benefits are complementary. Hyaluronic acid is well-known for its ability to retain moisture and support skin elasticity, while zinc contributes antioxidant protection. Together, they effectively moisturize the skin, repair damage, and regulate oil production, making it a valuable ingredient for treating acne-prone skin.

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

