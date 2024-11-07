Venus Concept Announces Expansion of International Distribution Network and Certification of Products in India

Enhances future international growth profile with new partners and regulatory certifications in key global aesthetic markets

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced the continued expansion of its international distributor network with several developments globally:

Index International Ltd., a subsidiary of Paragon Meditech (“Paragon”), in Taiwan

Quirugil S.A (“Quirugil”), in Colombia

Certification of select products in India with the Company’s exclusive distribution partner, Spectra Medical Systems (“Spectra”)



Founded in 2014, Paragon currently operates under three banners covering China, Hong Kong and Taiwan with a total of more than 130 total employees. Paragon brings extensive aesthetic medical device distribution experience in the region.

Quirugil operates primarily in Colombia with over 109 employees and 5 branches around the country. Quirugil is a member of Holding Medical Healthcare LLC, with six affiliated brands that offer solutions to help develop health change in Latin America and brings a network of expertise in the region for Venus products.

Venus Concept has also successfully certified the Venus ARTAS iX, Venus Legacy, Venus Bliss MAX and Venus Viva in India, in partnership with Spectra. We look forward to offering our best-in-class technologies for immediate distribution to aesthetic practitioners in the region.

“The latest developments globally are evidence of Venus Concept’s continued progress in evolving our commercial strategy outside the U.S. to enhance future growth and profitability,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “The Company’s new agreements add strong partners in key global aesthetics markets specifically, Columbia and Taiwan. We are excited to have access to our various partners’ networks and expertise in supplying local practices with our technology. In addition, we look forward to leveraging Paragon’s established distribution presence in additional countries in APAC in the future."

Mr. De Silva continued: “We are also pleased to announce that, with the support of our exclusive distribution partner, Spectra, Venus Concept’s products have been certified in India and we look to begin sales immediately into one of the largest aesthetics markets in the world.”

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, Masters Special Situations, and Madryn Asset Management, L.P.

