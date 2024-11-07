Sachem Capital Announces Third Quarter 2024 Dividend and Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today that its board of directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on November 18, 2024. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced today that it will release the third quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 14, 2024. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 1, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on August 14, 2024. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the Company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

