Breaking Barriers: New Explainer on the Science of Addiction Available in 12 Languages

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Addiction Policy Forum released a new video explainer on the science of addiction available in 12 languages . The project, supported by the Cencora Impact Foundation and the Ethnic Communities Opioids Response Network—Missouri (ECORN-MO), provides open-source, science-backed prevention materials for communities and families with limited English proficiency.

Addiction is a medical condition that can affect the brain and change a person's behavior. The medical term for a drug or alcohol addiction is a substance use disorder (SUD). Worldwide 35 million people suffer from substance use disorders, and only 1 in 7 people receive treatment (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, 2019). Addiction is characterized by a loss of control and continued use despite consequences, such as loss of a job, arrest, or other significant negative outcomes. It can happen to anyone regardless of nationality, race, age, or socioeconomic status. Evidence-based interventions and therapies are available for prevention, early intervention, and the treatment of addiction.

“Understanding addiction through a health lens helps in the treatment of individuals with substance use disorders (SUDs) with empathy and promotes more effective prevention and treatment strategies.,” shared Jessica Hulsey, Founder of the Addiction Policy Forum.

“The Cencora Impact Foundation collaborates with nonprofit organizations to enhance initiatives focused on combating prescription drug misuse through safe disposal, innovative solutions, and mental health support,” said Gabe Weissman, Senior Vice President of Global Public Affairs for Cencora and President of the Cencora Impact Foundation. "We are proud to support the Addiction Policy Forum to create these critical prevention materials for communities in the US and around the world.”

The video is available in the following languages:

The full catalog of addiction prevention resources in multiple languages can be accessed here .

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. APF’s strategic priorities include helping patients and families in crisis, ending the stigma around addiction, expanding prevention and early intervention, increasing the uptake of evidence-based practice, and advancing patient-led research.

About the Cencora Impact Foundation

The Cencora Impact Foundation is an independent not-for-profit charitable giving organization established by Cencora to support health-related causes that enrich the global community. The Foundation aims to improve the health and well-being of its patient populations – both human and animal – by investing in its communities. Through strategic partnerships and community collaboration, the Foundation works to expand access to quality healthcare and provide resources to ensure prescription drug safety. For more information, visit www.cencora.com/our-impact/cencora-impact-foundation .

About ECORN-MO

The mission of the Ethnic Communities Opioids Response Network of Missouri (ECORN- MO) is to respond to the impact of the ongoing opioid epidemic on our ethnic communities. ECORN-MO advocates for language and culturally appropriate resources for individuals, families, and communities affected by this crisis. We advocate for a public health response to the opioid epidemic grounded in both quantitative and qualitative data that is inclusive of race, ethnicity, culture, language, gender (binary & nonbinary identity), LGBTQ+, and ability. Our current focus is on the opioid crisis in St Louis City & St Louis County.

Contact:

info@addictionpolicy.org

References

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. (2019). World drug report 2019: Booklet 2 – Drug demand and supply (United Nations publication, Sales No. E.19.XI.8).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7502e87-b789-435c-97be-2cb189688e6b

