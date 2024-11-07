Brea, CA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWARD PRESS RELEASE





Aventon Ranked #1 in the TIME World’s Best Brands 2024





Brea, CA – November 7, 2024 – Aventon is thrilled to announce the #1 ranking in the ebike category for the TIME World’s Best Brands 2024. This award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on October 15th, 2024, and can be viewed on TIME.com.

TIME World’s Best Brands were identified through an independent survey of more than 22,000 consumers in the US. Participants provided insights into their experiences and perceptions of various brands, focusing on critical factors such as brand awareness, social buzz, likability, usage, and loyalty. The top-performing brands were awarded in each category.

The World’s Best Brands ranking serves as a valuable guide for consumers, helping them make informed purchasing decisions by highlighting brands that excel in various aspects.

As a brand that continuously strives for excellence, Aventon is proud to be acknowledged on the TIME World’s Best Brands 2024 list. Being included in this distinguished ranking underscores our commitment to excellence, our ongoing efforts to deliver outstanding products and services, and our dedication to making a lasting positive impact on both consumers and society.

“This is an amazing recognition and we are both honored and proud to be ranked best amongst other notable ebike brands. We plan to carry this energy into 2025 to continuously innovate and strengthen our brand loyalty.” - says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world’s leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers.

In 2012, CEO J.W. Zhang was inspired to build his own brand to create affordable, high-quality bikes. With roots in performance cycling, Aventon’s heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist without sacrificing their foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers’ experience at the center of their world.

Redefine Adventure.

For more information, visit www.aventon.com or visit one of Aventon’s 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.



