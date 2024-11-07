Ikena Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong financial position with $138 million in cash and investments at close of third quarter

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena,” “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provided an update regarding its ongoing activities.

Pipeline and Corporate Updates

Dose escalation in the Phase 1 study of IK-595 in patients with RAS and RAF mutant cancers continues, with multiple cohorts having cleared their safety evaluation period Promising early pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) activity has been observed, with dose dependent exposure and target modulation measured in the blood

The Company continues to evaluate a range of potential strategic options to maximize shareholder value



Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $138.0 million.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $6.8 million and $14.7 million, respectively.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $4.8 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Restructuring and other costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $0.8 million.

The Company reported a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 of $10.2 million and $17.3 million, respectively.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology® develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance. Ikena aims to utilize its depth of institutional knowledge and breadth of tools to efficiently develop the right drug using the right modality for the right patient. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding: the timing and advancement of the targeted oncology program that the Company is pursuing; and the Company’s expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of its targeted oncology programs. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing, progress, results, and cost of the Company’s current research and development programs and clinical trials; the Company’s ability to identify, implement and realize the anticipated benefits from any strategic transaction; the Company’s ability to obtain funding for its operations necessary to complete further development and commercialization of its product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its product candidates; the implementation of the Company’s business model, and strategic plans for its business and product candidates; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Ikena’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as updated by any subsequent SEC filings. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contact:

Rebecca Cohen

rcohen@ikenaoncology.com

Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Selected Statement of Operations Items: Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Collaboration revenue $ — $ 1,185 $ — $ 8,501 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,818 14,654 26,295 45,378 General and administrative 4,777 6,034 16,084 16,632 Restructuring and other charges 812 — 4,077 — Total operating expenses 12,407 20,688 46,456 62,010 Loss from operations (12,407 ) (19,503 ) (46,456 ) (53,509 ) Other income (expense) 2,183 2,160 6,445 4,832 Loss before income taxes (10,224 ) (17,343 ) (40,011 ) (48,677 ) Income tax expense (10 ) — (99 ) — Net loss $ (10,234 ) $ (17,343 ) $ (40,110 ) $ (48,677 ) Net loss per share: Net loss per share- basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 48,258,111 43,437,844 48,258,111 39,688,984







Selected Balance Sheet Items: September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 138,033 $ 175,465 Total assets $ 148,988 $ 192,092 Total liabilities $ 14,756 $ 22,335 Total stockholders' equity $ 134,232 $ 169,757

