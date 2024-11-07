Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,183 in the last 365 days.

Privia Health Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Strong Execution Across All Business and Financial Metrics
  • Raised Full-Year 2024 Guidance to At or Above the High End for All Metrics
  • Announced New Market Entry in Indiana
  • Achieved MSSP 2023 Shared Saving of $176.6 Million, +34.1% versus 2023
  • Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth and Free Cash Flow Generation

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Performance

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,    
($ in millions, except per share amounts)   2024   2023   Change (%)
             
Total revenue   $ 437.9   $ 417.3   4.9 %
Gross profit   $ 99.9   $ 90.6   10.2 %
Operating income   $ 5.8   $ 5.5   5.0 %
Net income a   $ 3.5   $ 5.6   (37.4)%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income b   $ 25.1   $ 21.1   19.0 %
Net income per share   $ 0.03   $ 0.05   (40.0)%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share   $ 0.20   $ 0.17   17.6 %
             
  1. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, included $15.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included $10.8 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.
  2. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.
 

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,    
($ in millions)   2024   2023   Change (%)
             
Implemented Providers     4,642     4,105   13.1 %
Value-Based Care Attributed Lives     1,247,000     1,094,000   14.0 %
Practice Collections   $ 739.9   $ 723.5   2.3 %
Care Margin   $ 101.4   $ 92.1   10.2 %
Platform Contribution   $ 50.3   $ 45.2   11.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 23.6   $ 18.8   25.8 %
             

Third Quarter 2024 business highlights include:

  • Continued strength in new implemented providers, +13.1% versus 3Q’23;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $23.6 million, +25.8% versus 3Q’23;
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $422.0 million, +27.7% versus 3Q’23, and no debt; and
  • Record year-to-date new provider signings, and strong business development pipeline.

Nine-Month Performance

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,    
($ in millions, except per share amounts)   2024   2023   Change (%)
             
Total revenue   $ 1,275.5   $ 1,216.9   4.8 %
Gross profit   $ 291.6   $ 263.8   10.5 %
Operating income   $ 11.7   $ 19.2   (39.0)%
Net income a   $ 10.0   $ 20.2   (50.7)%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income b   $ 71.1   $ 61.1   16.3 %
Net income per share   $ 0.08   $ 0.16   (50.0)%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share   $ 0.57   $ 0.49   16.3 %
             
  1. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $41.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the nine ended September 30, 2023 included $25.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.
  2. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.
 

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,    
($ in millions)   2024   2023   Change (%)
             
Implemented Providers     4,642     4,105   13.1 %
Value-Based Care Attributed Lives     1,247,000     1,094,000   14.0 %
Practice Collections   $ 2,175.6   $ 2,082.4   4.5 %
Care Margin   $ 296.1   $ 267.7   10.6 %
Platform Contribution   $ 142.4   $ 131.2   8.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 65.6   $ 55.0   19.3 %
             

New Market Entry

Privia Health today announced it has entered the state of Indiana in partnership with a multi-specialty practice with more than 35 providers, which will serve as the anchor practice for Privia Medical Group Indiana.

MSSP 2023 Performance

Privia’s Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) again delivered solid 2023 performance results for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The results were publicly released in late October 2024 by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) The 10 Privia ACOs achieved aggregate shared savings of $176.6 million, a 34.1% increase from 2022.

Capital Resources

The Company's balance sheet at September 30, 2024, included cash and cash equivalents of $422.0 million no debt, and an undrawn $125 million Revolving Credit Facility. The Company’s cash balance does not include approximately $51.5 million in cash (after expenses and provider disbursements) expected to be received by year-end 2024 from the CMS as payment for Privia Health’s portion of the shared savings generated in the 2023 performance year of the MSSP. Pro forma for the expected cash receipt from CMS, the Company’s cash balance would be $473.5 million.

Financial and Business Outlook c d e f

Privia Health raised its full-year 2024 guidance, as follows:

  FY 2023   Initial FY 2024 Guidance at 2.27.24 c   Current FY 2024
Guidance at 11.7.24
($ in millions) Actual   Low   High  
Implemented Providers   4,305     4,650     4,750   High End
Attributed Lives   1,120,000     1,150,000     1,200,000   Above High End
Practice Collections $ 2,839.0   $ 2,775   $ 2,875   High End
GAAP Revenue $ 1,657.7   $ 1,600   $ 1,675   High End
Care Margin $ 359.2   $ 388   $ 400   High End
Platform Contribution $ 173.5   $ 180   $ 188   High End
Adjusted EBITDAe $ 72.2   $ 85   $ 90   High End
                     
  • Practice Collections guidance includes the year-over-year impact of approximately $198 million from renegotiated MA capitation agreements
  • Approximately 90% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in FY 2024
  • Capital expenditures expected to be less than $1 million in full-year 2024
c. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of gross margin, operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.
d. See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share.
e. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases.
f. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.
   

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on November 7, 2024, at 8:00 am ET to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. You can visit ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. If you wish to participate in the live conference call, then dial 888-596-4144 (or 646-968-2525 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 5704885.

This news release and the financial statements contained herein, and the slide presentation for the webcast, are also available on the Privia Health Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com.

About Privia Health
Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Form 10-Q is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to our current expectations, projections and assumptions about our business, the economy and future events or conditions. They do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” "assumes," “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “strategy,” “targets,” “trends,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and variations of such terms and similar expressions and references to guidance, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. In particular, these include statements relating to, among other things: our future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects; and our future operating or financial performance and projections, including our full-year guidance for 2024. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and are difficult to predict. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements.

Factors related to these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: any failure by the Company to comply with applicable healthcare laws and government regulations in the heavily regulated industry in which the Company operates; the impact of changes in applicable laws, rules or regulations, including with respect to health plans and payers and our relationships with such plans and payers, and provisions that impact Medicare and Medicaid programs; the Company’s dependence on relationships with its medical groups, some of which the Company does not own; the Company’s growth strategy, which may not prove viable and the Company may not realize expected results; difficulties implementing the Company’s proprietary end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution for Privia physicians and new medical groups; the high level of competition in the Company’s industry and any failure by the Company to compete effectively and innovate; challenges in successfully establishing a presence in new geographic markets; the Company’s reliance on its electronic medical record vendor, which the Privia Technology Solution is integrated and built upon; changes in the payer mix of patients and potential decreases in the Company’s reimbursement rates as a result of consolidation among commercial payers; the financial and operational impact of complying with various complex and changing federal and state privacy and security laws and regulations related to Company’s use, disclosure, and other processing of personal information and protected health information, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996; the impact of actual and potential cybersecurity incidents or privacy and security breaches involving us, our vendors or other third parties; the continued availability of a qualified workforce, including staff at our medical groups, and the continued upward pressure on compensation for such workforce; and those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contact:
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com 
817.783.4841
 

Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(g)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
               
Revenue $ 437,921   $ 417,282   $ 1,275,490   $ 1,216,909  
               
Operating expenses:              
Provider expense   336,501     325,222     979,373     949,195  
Cost of platform   56,068     50,324     167,231     145,254  
Sales and marketing   7,047     7,241     19,984     18,483  
General and administrative   30,695     27,228     91,732     79,987  
Depreciation and amortization   1,797     1,731     5,436     4,761  
Total operating expenses   432,108     411,746     1,263,756     1,197,680  
Operating income   5,813     5,536     11,734     19,229  
Interest income, net   2,164     2,894     8,114     5,524  
Income before provision for income taxes   7,977     8,430     19,848     24,753  
Provision for income taxes   3,999     2,488     8,171     6,049  
Net income   3,978     5,942     11,677     18,704  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   443     299     1,691     (1,537 )
Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 3,535   $ 5,643   $ 9,986   $ 20,241  
Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.03   $ 0.05   $ 0.08   $ 0.17  
Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.03   $ 0.05   $ 0.08   $ 0.16  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic   119,658,574     117,602,059     119,156,368     116,266,938  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted   125,751,006     124,924,442     125,457,540     124,646,849  

(g) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(h)
(in thousands)

  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,997     $ 389,511  
Accounts receivable   408,959       290,768  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,797       20,525  
Total current assets   853,753       700,804  
Non-current assets:      
Property and equipment, net   1,456       2,325  
Operating right-of-use asset   5,288       6,612  
Intangible assets, net   103,070       107,630  
Goodwill   139,457       138,749  
Deferred tax asset   27,569       35,200  
Other non-current assets   14,972       8,580  
Total non-current assets   291,812       299,096  
Total assets $ 1,145,565     $ 999,900  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 65,641     $ 57,831  
Provider liability   411,252       326,078  
Operating lease liabilities, current   2,580       3,043  
Total current liabilities   479,473       386,952  
Non-current liabilities:      
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   3,597       5,246  
Other non-current liabilities   313       313  
Total non-current liabilities   3,910       5,559  
Total liabilities   483,383       392,511  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   1,199       1,182  
Additional paid-in capital   797,315       753,869  
Accumulated deficit   (183,628 )     (193,614 )
Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity   614,886       561,437  
Non-controlling interest   47,296       45,952  
Total stockholders’ equity   662,182       607,389  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,145,565     $ 999,900  

(h) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(i)
(unaudited)
(in thousands)

  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 11,677     $ 18,704  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation   876       878  
Amortization of intangibles   4,560       3,883  
Stock-based compensation   41,401       25,429  
Deferred tax expense   7,631       5,179  
Changes in asset and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (118,191 )     (156,219 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (4,272 )     (2,801 )
Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset   (70 )     (1,246 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   7,810       1,489  
Provider liability   85,174       123,930  
Operating lease liabilities   (2,112 )     (2,510 )
Other long-term liabilities         (32 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   34,484       16,684  
Cash from investing activities      
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (707 )     (37,858 )
Other   (5,006 )     (90 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,713 )     (37,948 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercised stock options   2,062       8,788  
Repurchase of non-controlling interest         (5,694 )
Contributed from non-controlling interest   1,653       569  
Net cash provided by financing activities   3,715       3,663  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   32,486       (17,601 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   389,511       347,992  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 421,997     $ 330,391  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Interest paid $ 222     $ 40  
Income taxes paid $ 3,525     $ 1,019  

(i) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023
FFS-patient care $ 283,278   $ 245,569   $ 833,862   $ 704,346
FFS-administrative services   30,697     29,845     91,906     83,413
Capitated revenue   53,393     88,526     161,135     253,481
Shared savings   47,438     33,530     134,720     130,304
Care management fees (PMPM)   21,060     17,778     47,826     39,904
Other revenue   2,055     2,034     6,041     5,461
Total Revenue $ 437,921   $ 417,282   $ 1,275,490   $ 1,216,909
                       

The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

    September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)     2024       2023  
Balance, beginning of period   $ 67,138     $ 28,617  
Incurred health care costs:        
Current year     156,899       246,004  
Prior years     1,384       5,723  
Total claims incurred   $ 158,283     $ 251,727  
Claims paid:        
Current year     (97,883 )     (185,287 )
Prior year     (52,461 )     (30,502 )
Total claims paid   $ (150,344 )   $ (215,789 )
Balance, end of period   $ 75,077     $ 64,555  
                 

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(j)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in millions)     2024     2023     2024     2023
                 
Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1)     4,642     4,105     4,642     4,105
Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2)     1,247,000     1,094,000     1,247,000     1,094,000
Practice Collections (3)   $ 739.9   $ 723.5   $ 2,175.6   $ 2,082.4
                 
(1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period.
(2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period.
(3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.
(j) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)(k)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Care Margin   $ 101,420     $ 92,060     $ 296,117     $ 267,714  
Platform Contribution   $ 50,257     $ 45,181     $ 142,388     $ 131,199  
Platform Contribution Margin     49.6 %     49.1 %     48.1 %     49.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 23,624     $ 18,774     $ 65,568     $ 54,950  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin     23.3 %     20.4 %     22.1 %     20.5 %
                 
(4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows:
  • Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.
  • Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.
  • Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other non-recurring expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin.
(k) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
 

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(l)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue   $         437,921     $         417,282     $         1,275,490     $         1,216,909  
Provider expense             (336,501 )             (325,222 )             (979,373 )             (949,195 )
Amortization of intangible assets             (1,506 )             (1,434 )             (4,560 )             (3,883 )
Gross Profit   $         99,914     $         90,626     $         291,557     $         263,831  
Amortization of intangible assets             1,506               1,434               4,560               3,883  
Care margin   $         101,420     $         92,060     $         296,117     $         267,714  
(l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
 

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(m)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue   $         437,921     $         417,282     $         1,275,490     $         1,216,909  
Provider expense             (336,501 )             (325,222 )             (979,373 )             (949,195 )
Amortization of intangible assets             (1,506 )             (1,434 )             (4,560 )             (3,883 )
Gross Profit   $         99,914     $         90,626     $         291,557     $         263,831  
Amortization of intangible assets             1,506               1,434               4,560               3,883  
Cost of platform             (56,068 )             (50,324 )             (167,231 )             (145,254 )
Stock-based compensation(5)             4,905               3,445               13,502               8,739  
Platform Contribution   $         50,257     $         45,181     $         142,388     $         131,199  
(m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of Platform.
 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(n)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income   $         3,535     $         5,643     $         9,986     $         20,241  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests             443               299               1,691               (1,537 )
Provision for income taxes             3,999               2,488               8,171               6,049  
Interest income, net             (2,164 )             (2,894 )             (8,114 )             (5,524 )
Depreciation and amortization             1,797               1,731               5,436               4,761  
Stock-based compensation             15,106               10,801               41,401               25,429  
Other expenses(6)             908               706               6,997               5,531  
Adjusted EBITDA   $         23,624     $         18,774     $         65,568     $         54,950  
                 
(n) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.
(6) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.
 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(o)

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited; $ in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023
Net income $         3,535   $         5,643   $         9,986   $         20,241
Stock-based compensation           15,106             10,801             41,401             25,429
Intangible amortization expense           1,506             1,434             4,560             3,883
Provision for income taxes           3,999             2,488             8,171             6,049
Other expenses(7)           908             706             6,997             5,531
Adjusted net income $         25,054   $         21,072   $         71,115   $         61,133
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $         0.21   $         0.18   $         0.60   $         0.53
Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $         0.20   $         0.17   $         0.57   $         0.49
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic           119,658,574             117,602,059             119,156,368             116,266,938
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted           125,751,006             124,924,442             125,457,540             124,646,849
(o) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.
(7) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Privia Health Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more