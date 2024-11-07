Submit Release
Dave to Participate in KBW’s Fintech Conference on November 14th in New York

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming KBW Fintech Conference at Convene 237 Park in New York, NY on November 14, 2024.

The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day. To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your KBW representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Dan Ury
press@dave.com


