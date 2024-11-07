Dentsply Sirona Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales of $951 million increased 0.5% , organic sales increased 1.3%

GAAP gross margin of 52.1% , GAAP net loss of ($494) million or loss per share of ($2.46)

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.9% , adjusted EPS of $0.50

Revised FY24 outlook: expect organic sales of (3.5%) to (2.5%) (previously (1%) to flat); adjusted EPS of $1.82 to $1.86 (previously $1.96 to $2.02)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter net sales of $951 million increased 0.5% (organic sales increased 1.3%) compared to the third quarter of 2023. Foreign currency changes negatively impacted third quarter 2024 net sales by ($8) million. Net loss was ($494) million, or ($2.46) per share, compared to a net loss of ($266) million, or ($1.25) per share in the third quarter of 2023. Non-cash charges for the impairment of goodwill were ($495) million net of tax, or ($2.46) per share in the third quarter of 2024, versus ($302) million net of tax, or ($1.42) per share in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.50, compared to $0.49 in the third quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures (including organic sales, adjusted EBITDA and margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted free cash flow conversion, and segment adjusted operating income) to GAAP measures is provided below.

“Third quarter organic growth was driven by favorable timing in Essential Dental Solutions of approximately $20 million related to stocking orders in anticipation of U.S. ERP deployment, and higher sales in CAD/CAM, which benefited from the launch of our new scanner, Primescan 2. Due to ongoing market pressures impacting equipment in the U.S., as well as the evolving landscape with Byte, we are lowering our full year organic sales outlook.” said Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to transform Dentsply Sirona and pivot quickly where needed. While we have more work to do, we now have multiple initiatives contributing positively to profitability and strengthening our Company’s foundation for the long term.”

Q3 24 Summary Results (GAAP)

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q3 24 Q3 23 YoY Net Sales $951 $947 0.5% Gross Profit $495 $495 0.2% Gross Margin 52.1% 52.2% Net Loss Attributable to Dentsply Sirona ($494) ($266) NM Diluted Loss Per Share [1] ($2.46) ($1.25) NM

Q3 24 Summary Results (Non-GAAP) [2]

(in millions, except per share amount and percentages) Q3 24 Q3 23 YoY Net Sales $951 $947 0.5% Organic Sales Growth % 1.3% Adjusted EBITDA $170 $171 (1.8%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.9% 18.3% Adjusted EPS $0.50 $0.49 3.0%

NM - not meaningful

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

[1] Because the Company recorded net losses in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, no potential dilutive common shares were used in the computation of diluted loss per common share as the effect would have been antidilutive.

[2] Organic sales growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain items. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these measures and to the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures.

Q3 24 Segment Results

Net Sales Growth % Organic Sales Growth % Connected Technology Solutions (2.3%) (1.4%) Essential Dental Solutions 6.6% 7.5% Orthodontic and Implant Solutions (4.6%) (3.9%) Wellspect Healthcare (0.4%) —% Total 0.5% 1.3%

Q3 24 Geographic Results

Net Sales Growth % Organic Sales Growth % United States 5.0% 5.1% Europe (1.8%) (2.0%) Rest of World (3.0%) 0.6% Total 0.5% 1.3%

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2024 was $141 million, compared to $134 million in the prior year, primarily as a result of the favorable timing of accounts payable and improved inventory management. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company paid $33 million in dividends and executed share repurchases of $100 million, resulting in a total of $345 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the first nine months of 2024. The Company had $296 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024.

Goodwill Impairment

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash charge for the impairment of goodwill of ($495) million net of tax within the Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment. The decline in fair value for this reporting unit was driven by sustained macroeconomic pressures, legislative trends impacting Byte, weakened demand and competitive pressures in implants, and lower expected volumes of lab materials.

2024 Outlook

The Company is revising its 2024 outlook due to market pressures impacting U.S. equipment, legislative changes affecting the direct-to-consumer aligner business model, and the voluntary suspension of sales, marketing, and shipments of Byte Aligners and Impression Kits. The revised outlook includes expected net sales in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion, and organic sales are expected to be in the range of (3.5%) to (2.5%) year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.82 to $1.86. The outlook does not include potential adjustments or impacts of additional Byte remediation measures or decisions made by the Company.

Other 2024 outlook assumptions are included in the third quarter 2024 earnings presentation posted on the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. The Company does not provide forward-looking estimates on a GAAP basis as certain information, which may include, but is not limited to, restructuring charges, transformation-related costs, impairment charges, certain tax adjustments, and other significant items, is not available without unreasonable effort and cannot be reasonably estimated. The exact amounts of these charges or credits are not currently determinable but may be significant.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Dentsply Sirona’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on November 7, 2024, at 8:30 am ET. A live webcast of the investor conference call and a presentation related to the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 951 $ 947 $ 2,888 $ 2,953 Cost of products sold 456 452 1,376 1,389 Gross profit 495 495 1,512 1,564 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 390 372 1,204 1,204 Research and development expenses 40 46 123 141 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 504 307 510 307 Restructuring and other costs 23 6 45 70 Operating loss (462 ) (236 ) (370 ) (158 ) Other income and expenses: Interest expense, net 18 19 53 61 Other (income) expense, net (2 ) (5 ) (10 ) 13 Loss before income taxes (478 ) (250 ) (413 ) (232 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 17 16 69 (28 ) Net loss (495 ) (266 ) (482 ) (204 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) — (2 ) (5 ) Net loss attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (494 ) $ (266 ) $ (480 ) $ (199 ) Loss per common share attributable to Dentsply Sirona: Basic $ (2.46 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (2.35 ) $ (0.94 ) Diluted $ (2.46 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (2.35 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 201.0 211.8 204.7 212.7 Diluted 201.0 211.8 204.7 212.7





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 296 $ 334 Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 671 695 Inventories, net 619 624 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 335 320 Total Current Assets 1,921 1,973 Property, plant, and equipment, net 817 800 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 150 178 Identifiable intangible assets, net 1,538 1,705 Goodwill 1,937 2,438 Other noncurrent assets 263 276 Total Assets $ 6,626 $ 7,370 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 297 $ 305 Accrued liabilities 798 749 Income taxes payable 25 49 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 422 322 Total Current Liabilities 1,542 1,425 Long-term debt 1,795 1,796 Operating lease liabilities 103 125 Deferred income taxes 193 228 Other noncurrent liabilities 503 502 Total Liabilities 4,136 4,076 Total Equity 2,490 3,294 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,626 $ 7,370





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (482 ) $ (204 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 99 99 Amortization of intangible assets 162 159 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 510 307 Deferred income taxes (20 ) (107 ) Stock-based compensation expense 35 33 Other non-cash expense 36 29 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and notes receivable-trade, net 19 (31 ) Inventories, net 2 (45 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61 (52 ) Other noncurrent assets (6 ) (4 ) Accounts payable (6 ) (10 ) Accrued liabilities (17 ) 16 Income taxes (15 ) (6 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (4 ) 33 Net cash provided by operating activities 374 217 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (129 ) (109 ) Cash received on derivative contracts — 39 Cash paid on derivative contracts (12 ) — Other investing activities 1 1 Net cash used in investing activities (140 ) (69 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for treasury stock (250 ) (150 ) Proceeds on short-term borrowings 99 68 Cash dividends paid (95 ) (86 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 2 Repayments on long-term borrowings (8 ) (6 ) Other financing activities, net (10 ) (7 ) Net cash used in financing activities (264 ) (179 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8 ) (25 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (38 ) (56 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 334 365 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 296 $ 309

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”), the Company provides certain measures in this press release, described below, which are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP and therefore represent Non-GAAP measures. These Non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These Non-GAAP measures are used by the Company to measure its performance and may differ from those used by other companies.

Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures are helpful as they provide a measure of the results of operations, and are frequently used by investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s performance exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, and which may not be indicative of past or future performance of the Company.

Organic Sales

The Company defines "organic sales" as the reported net sales adjusted for: (1) net sales from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition; (2) net sales attributable to disposed businesses or discontinued product lines in both the current and prior year periods; and (3) the impact of foreign currency changes, which is calculated by translating current period net sales using the comparable prior period's foreign currency exchange rates.

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin

Adjusted operating income is computed by excluding the following items from operating income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP:

(1) Business combination-related costs and fair value adjustments. These adjustments include costs related to consummating and integrating acquired businesses, as well as net gains and losses related to disposed businesses. In addition, this category includes the post-acquisition roll-off of fair value adjustments recorded related to business combinations, except for amortization expense of purchased intangible assets noted below. Although the Company is regularly engaged in activities to find and act on opportunities for strategic growth and enhancement of product offerings, the costs associated with these activities may vary significantly between periods based on the timing, size and complexity of acquisitions and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

(2) Restructuring-related charges and other costs. These adjustments include costs related to the implementation of restructuring initiatives, including but not limited to, severance costs, facility closure costs, and lease and contract termination costs, as well as related professional service costs associated with these restructuring initiatives and global transformation activity. The Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency; consequently, restructuring charges may recur but are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, and as such may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company. Other costs include gains and losses on the sale of property, legal settlements, executive separation costs, write-offs of inventory as a result of product rationalization, and changes in accounting principles recorded within the period. This category also includes costs related to investigations, related ongoing legal matters and associated remediation activities which primarily include legal, accounting and other professional service fees, as well as turnover and other employee-related costs.

(3) Goodwill and intangible asset impairments. These adjustments include charges related to goodwill and intangible asset impairments.

(4) Amortization of purchased intangible assets. This adjustment excludes the periodic amortization expense related to purchased intangible assets, which are recorded at fair value. Although these costs contribute to revenue generation and will recur in future periods, their amounts are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions, and as such may not be indicative of the future performance of the Company.

(5) Fair value and credit risk adjustments. These adjustments include the non-cash mark-to-market changes in fair value associated with pension assets and obligations, and equity-method investments. Although these adjustments are recurring in nature, they are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in the underlying assumptions and market conditions. The non-service component of pension expense is a recurring item, however it is subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to changes in actuarial assumptions, interest rates, plan changes, settlements, curtailments, and other changes in facts and circumstances. As such, these items may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company.

Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by net sales.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is computed by excluding from gross profit the impact of any of the above adjustments on either sales or cost of sales.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) as reported in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude the items identified above, as well as the related income tax impacts of those items. Additionally, net income is adjusted for other tax-related adjustments such as: discrete adjustments to valuation allowances and other uncertain tax positions, final settlement of income tax audits, discrete tax items resulting from the implementation of restructuring initiatives and the windfall or shortfall relating to exercise of employee share-based compensation, any difference between the interim and annual effective tax rate, and adjustments relating to prior periods.

These adjustments are irregular in timing, and the variability in amounts may not be indicative of past and future performance of the Company and therefore are excluded for comparability purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA and Margin

In addition to the adjustments described above in arriving at adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA is computed by further excluding any remaining interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share (adjusted EPS) is computed by dividing adjusted earnings (loss) attributable to Dentsply Sirona shareholders by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Conversion

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures during the same period, and adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income (loss). Management believes this Non-GAAP measure is important for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance as it measures our ability to efficiently generate cash from our business operations relative to earnings. It should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income (loss) as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by geographic region is as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Q3 2024 Change Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except percentages) U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total U.S. Europe ROW Total Net sales $ 374 $ 347 $ 230 $ 951 5.0 % (1.8 %) (3.0 %) 0.5 % $ 356 $ 354 $ 237 $ 947 Foreign exchange impact (0.1 %) 0.2 % (3.6 %) (0.8 %) Organic sales 5.1 % (2.0 %) 0.6 % 1.3 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.





A reconciliation of reported net sales to organic sales by segment is as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Q3 2024 Change Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except percentages) Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Connected Technology Solutions Essential Dental Solutions Orthodontic and Implant Solutions Wellspect Healthcare Total Net sales $ 269 $ 369 $ 241 $ 72 $ 951 (2.3 %) 6.6 % (4.6 %) (0.4 %) 0.5 % $ 276 $ 347 $ 252 $ 72 $ 947 Foreign exchange impact (0.9 %) (0.9 %) (0.7 %) (0.4 %) (0.8 %) Organic sales (1.4 %) 7.5 % (3.9 %) — % 1.3 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) The Company’s segment adjusted operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Connected Technology Solutions $ 16 $ 22 $ 21 $ 54 Essential Dental Solutions 132 115 372 365 Orthodontic and Implant Solutions 24 31 108 129 Wellspect Healthcare 26 26 73 65 Segment adjusted operating income 198 194 574 613 Reconciling items expense (income): All other (a) 79 64 227 235 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 504 307 510 307 Restructuring and other costs 23 6 45 70 Interest expense, net 18 19 53 61 Other (income) expense, net (2 ) (5 ) (10 ) 13 Amortization of intangible assets 54 53 162 159 Loss before income taxes $ (478 ) $ (250 ) $ (413 ) $ (232 )

(a) Includes unassigned corporate headquarters costs.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows: (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Gross Profit Operating (Loss) Income Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Dentsply Sirona (a) Diluted EPS GAAP $ 495 $ (462 ) $ (494 ) $ (2.46 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets 31 54 40 0.20 Restructuring-Related Charges and Other Costs — 39 29 0.15 Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairments — 504 495 2.46 Business Combination-Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments 1 1 1 — Income Tax-Related Adjustments — — 30 0.15 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 527 $ 136 $ 101 $ 0.50 GAAP Margin (48.5 %) Adjusted Non-GAAP Margin 14.3 % Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 201.0 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 201.5 (a) The tax expense on the Non-GAAP adjustments totals $3 million which is inclusive of the $30 million income tax-related adjustment above.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, a reconciliation of selected items as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations to adjusted Non-GAAP items is as follows: (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Gross Profit Operating (Loss) Income Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Dentsply Sirona (a) Diluted EPS GAAP $ 495 $ (236 ) $ (266 ) $ (1.25 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets 30 53 40 0.19 Restructuring-Related Charges and Other Costs 6 8 6 0.03 Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairments — 307 302 1.42 Business Combination-Related Costs and Fair Value Adjustments — 3 2 0.01 Income Tax-Related Adjustments — — 20 0.09 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 531 $ 135 $ 104 $ 0.49 GAAP Margin (24.9 %) Adjusted Non-GAAP Margin 14.2 % Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted GAAP net loss per common share 211.8 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in calculating diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share 213.0 (a) The tax expense on the Non-GAAP adjustments totals $1 million, which is inclusive of the $20 million income tax-related adjustment above.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.





DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(In millions, except percentages)

(unaudited) A reconciliation of reported net (loss) income attributable to Dentsply Sirona to adjusted EBITDA and margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Dentsply Sirona $ (494 ) $ (266 ) Interest expense, net 18 19 Income tax expense 17 16 Depreciation(1) 31 31 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 54 53 Restructuring-related charges and other costs 39 8 Goodwill and intangible asset impairments 504 307 Business combination-related costs and fair value adjustments 1 3 Fair value and credit risk adjustments — — Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 170 $ 171 Net sales $ 951 $ 947 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.9 % 18.3 %

(1) Excludes those depreciation-related amounts which were included as part of the business combination-related adjustments and Restructuring-related charges and other costs.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 has been updated to reflect the reclassification of $1 million in certain gains from hedging instruments from Interest expense to Other expense (income) in order to conform with current year presentation.

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.





A reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow conversion for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141 $ 134 Capital expenditures (43 ) (37 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 98 $ 97 Adjusted net income $ 101 $ 104 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 97 % 93 %

Percentages are based on actual values and may not reconcile due to rounding.

