Shimmick Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick”) (Nasdaq: SHIM), a leading water infrastructure company, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2024 results before market open on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853, or for international callers, (201)-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13749091. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on December 3, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.shimmick.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Shimmick

Shimmick (NASDAQ: SHIM) is a leading provider of water infrastructure solutions nationwide. Shimmick has a long history of working on complex water projects, ranging from the world’s largest wastewater recycling and purification system in California to the iconic Hoover Dam. Shimmick is led by industry veterans, many with over 20 years of experience, and works closely with its customers to deliver complete solutions, including long-term operations and maintenance.

