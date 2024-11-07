Toll Brothers Unveils New Model Home at Lakeview Community in Alpharetta, Georgia

Professionally decorated model is now open for tours

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home at Toll Brothers at Lakeview, a premier townhome community nestled within Alpharetta's vibrant Lakeview mixed-use development. Prospective home buyers are invited to tour the exquisitely designed Chastain II model home, showcasing the latest in luxury home design and offering a first-hand experience of the elevated lifestyle that the community has to offer.

The newly opened model home features the distinctive architecture and attention to detail for which Toll Brothers is known. The Chastain II model home includes spacious open-concept living areas, elegant finishes from flooring to fixtures, a luxury primary suite with a spa-inspired bathroom and expansive walk-in closet, a convenient elevator, and an outdoor living space with a fourth-floor rooftop terrace.

"We are thrilled to open our stunning model home at Toll Brothers at Lakeview, where home buyers can experience the meticulous craftsmanship and luxury design that sets Toll Brothers apart,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "Toll Brothers at Lakeview is a truly unique community, combining natural beauty with luxury living, and we are excited to welcome future homeowners to explore this beautiful community close to everything Alpharetta has to offer."





Toll Brothers at Lakeview is a luxury community offering four-story townhomes with rooftop terraces, 2-car garages, and spacious, modern layouts designed for today’s lifestyle. Home buyers can choose from quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features or personalize their new homes with a curated collection of finishes. The new homes are priced from the upper $900,000s.

The community is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment, and is close to Avalon, downtown Alpharetta, the Alpha Loop, and Georgia State Route 400.

The new model home is now open daily at the Toll Brothers Sales Center located at 2048 Juliette Avenue in Alpharetta, Ga. For more information on Toll Brothers at Lakeview and to schedule a private tour of the new model home, visit TollBrothers.com/GA or call 888-686-5542.

