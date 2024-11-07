Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for November 2024

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for November 2024:

Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The Ritz Carlton, Chicago

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 8:30 am CT

16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Statler, Dallas

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 2:00 pm CT that will be webcast

The investor presentation decks will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339

Legal Disclaimer:

