Newcore Gold Announces Appointment of Alan Pangbourne as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan Pangbourne as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr. Pangbourne has more than 35 years of experience in the mining sector, and currently serves as Non-Executive Director for OceanaGold Corporation as well as Non-Executive Director for Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Mr. Alan Pangbourne has over 35 years of management and senior operational experience in the mining sector, with industry expertise in operations, engineering and major project development, along with a successful track record of M&A. He was most recently the President and CEO of Guyana Goldfields Inc. from January 2020 through to its sale to Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. in August 2020. Mr. Pangbourne’s extensive industry experience includes Chief Operating Officer of SSR Mining Inc.; Vice President Projects South America for Kinross Gold Corporation; and before that several increasingly senior roles over 15 years at BHP Billiton Ltd., including President and Chief Operating Officer of Nickel Americas, Projects Director for BHP’s Uranium Division (including the Olympic Dam Expansion), and Project Manager for BHP’s Spence copper project in Chile. He was also General Manager at an engineering company that specialized in gold heap leach and carbon-in-pulp plants. Mr. Pangbourne holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Extractive Metallurgy) and a Graduate Diploma in Mineral Processing from the Western Australia School of Mines.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Alan to our team as a Strategic Advisor. Alan’s extensive industry experience, including his mine construction and operations experience as well as knowledge of heap leach processing, will be an invaluable asset as we advance our Enchi Gold Project towards commissioning of a pre-feasibility study. With drilling underway at site, along with advancement of low-cost de-risking development work, we are looking forward to a busy year ahead as we continue to prove out the significant potential of our district scale Enchi Gold Project in Ghana."

Alan Pangbourne, Strategic Advisor to Newcore stated, "I am delighted to be joining the Newcore team as a Strategic Advisor, after identifying Newcore’s Enchi Gold Project as an exceptional district scale project with near-term production potential in a pro-development mining jurisdiction. I look forward to supporting the team in continuing to unlock the value potential at Newcore, and I am excited about the prospect for Enchi to host a long-life gold camp with the longer-term opportunity to unlock further value from the higher-grade sulphide potential at depth. I am excited to support the Company in creating value for all shareholders and stakeholders given the tremendous opportunity that exists at the Enchi Gold Project."

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 18% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2023 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 604 484 4399

info@newcoregold.com

www.newcoregold.com

