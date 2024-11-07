La Rosa Holdings to Unveil Proprietary Technology Advancements at Growth Summit 2024

Celebration, FL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced the commencement of its Growth Summit 2024 in Orlando, Florida, starting at 10 a.m. EST. During the event, the Company will unveil advancements in its proprietary real estate technology. The summit is at capacity, with all 500 tickets claimed. Attendees will gain insights into the latest tools and innovations designed to drive agent success, enhance productivity, and help to position La Rosa as a leader in real estate technology.

My Agent Account, La Rosa's proprietary platform, was designed to empower agents with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources. Serving as a centralized hub, it enables agents to stay connected, informed, and efficient in their daily operations. A key feature of the platform is JAEME, a real estate AI assistant designed to inspire and support agents by providing personalized content that boosts marketing, efficiency, and sales efforts. All La Rosa offices have access to My Agent Account and are required to pay a mandatory monthly or annual subscription fee per agent for it.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Holdings, commented, "Our Growth Summit 2024 is intended to show our unwavering commitment to innovation and agent empowerment. We are excited to introduce solutions that may enhance our agents' productivity and potentially set new industry standards. We’re building a proptech company that equips our agents with technology to deliver exceptional service, transforming the real estate experience through innovation and efficiency."

Highlights of La Rosa Realty’s technology updates to be introduced at the summit include:

Lead Generation Solution: La Rosa is excited to debut a new, proprietary lead generation solution, empowering agents with unique growth and engagement opportunities. This initiative aims to not only enable agents to excel in their business but also introduce a significant new revenue stream for La Rosa, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to driving success in the real estate market.

White Labeling of JAEME and My Agent Account Ecosystem: As previously announced, in a strategic move to extend its impact, La Rosa intends to offer the entire My Agent Account ecosystem, powered by JAEME, to other brokerages. This approach would create additional revenue streams and foster collaboration among agents and brokerages nationwide.

Preview of My Agent Account 4.0: La Rosa will offer an exclusive preview of My Agent Account 4.0, set to launch in 2025, featuring an advanced E-signature Transaction Management module crafted specifically for La Rosa agents. This addition will streamline transaction processes, enhancing agent productivity and reinforcing La Rosa’s commitment to technology.

Alex Santos, CTO of La Rosa Holdings, added, "The advancements we are unveiling today reflect our dedication to providing agents with the best tools available. We’re thrilled to introduce a new lead generation solution, expand JAEME’s My Agent Account ecosystem to other brokerages, and provide an exclusive preview of My Agent Account 4.0 with an advanced E-signature module. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, we aim to streamline processes and foster greater collaboration within the real estate community."

Summit attendees can also anticipate updates on the JAEME AI Real Estate Assistant, improvements to My Agent Account, and an exclusive glimpse at La Rosa’s 2025 technology roadmap. In addition, educational sessions will focus on building a personal brand through digital marketing and exploring real estate transactions using cryptocurrency.

The event will feature two engaging panels on cryptocurrency, AI, and lead generation, offering strategies to leverage technology for business success. La Rosa will also introduce the new FPG Title App, designed to empower agents further and support their growth.

For more information, visit www.GrowthSummitEvent.com .

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 24 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 8 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and three affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.