Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced third quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Glo Fiber Expansion Markets1 experienced growth in a number of key metrics:
    • Added approximately 6,000 subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, ending the quarter with over 59,000 subscribers.
    • Passings grew approximately 22,000 to a total of approximately 320,000.
    • Revenue grew $5.8 million or 62% to $15.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Horizon markets, revenue grew 56% over the same period in 2023.
  • Integration of Horizon ahead of schedule and on track to exceed synergy targets.

“We had a record quarter for Glo Fiber net additions and revenue driving top line revenue growth.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We made great progress with the integration of our Horizon acquisition, converting four of the six Horizon back-office systems to-date with clear line of sight to finish the integration in early 2025. We now expect to realize $11 million in annual synergy savings. We expect Glo Fiber and synergies will be key growth catalysts in 2025 and drivers of margin expansion.”

Shentel’s third-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 grew $20.2 million, or 30.0%, to $87.6 million, primarily driven by $16.9 million of revenue resulting from the acquisition of Horizon. Excluding Horizon, revenues grew $3.3 million or 4.9% primarily driven by Glo Fiber Expansion Markets Residential & SMB revenue growth of $5.3 million partially offset by declines in commercial fiber and Incumbent Broadband Markets2 Residential & SMB revenue. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue growth was driven by a 54% increase in broadband data subscribers and an 7% increase in broadband data Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”). Commercial Fiber revenue decreased, as expected, due to the previously disclosed decline in T-Mobile revenue from prior period backhaul circuit disconnects as part of decommissioning the former Sprint network. Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue declined 3% due to lower video and other revenue.
  • Cost of services for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased approximately $8.1 million, or 31.0%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.6 million of cost of services from Horizon partially offset by $0.4 million decline in the legacy Shentel markets due primarily to lower programming costs as customers continue to migrate to video service alternatives.
  • Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $5.1 million, or 22.0%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $3.7 million of selling, general and administrative costs from Horizon and higher advertising and sales headcount to support the Glo Fiber expansion.
  • Integration and acquisition expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $0.5 million compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by non-recurring acquisition-related costs related to the Horizon acquisition and integration.
  • Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $11.6 million, or 71.7%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense resulting from Horizon. The remaining increase in depreciation and amortization expense is attributable to the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with net loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the net loss was due primarily to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansion and higher interest expense from higher borrowings.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased to $26.6 million, representing a $6.3 million, or 31.3%, increase compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023. The former Horizon markets contributed $4.7 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $1.7 million, or 8.3%, driven by the previously disclosed revenue growth partially offset by higher sales and marketing expenses to support new Glo Fiber markets. Adjusted EBITDA margins grew sequentially from 27% in the second quarter to 30% in the third quarter.
  • Total homes passed grew 23,800 to approximately 554,000 including 320,000 Glo Fiber Expansion Market passings and 234,000 Incumbent Broadband Markets passings. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets broadband data subscriber net additions was approximately 6,000. Incumbent Broadband Markets data subscriber net additions were flat in the third quarter 2024.

______________________________________________________

1 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.
2 Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.

Other Information

  • Capital expenditures were $226.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $189.3 million in the comparable 2023 period. The $37.1 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by $20.8 million of capital expenditures in the former Horizon markets and expansion of the networks in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.
  • As of September 30, 2024, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million.

Earnings Call Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/
For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,300 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, the expected savings and synergies from the Horizon Transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Service revenue and other $ 87,599     $ 67,409     $ 242,646     $ 201,218  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization   34,415       26,268       94,941       76,451  
Selling, general and administrative   28,006       22,952       86,223       74,021  
Integration and acquisition   1,673       1,146       13,616       1,578  
Impairment expense         1,532             2,552  
Depreciation and amortization   27,681       16,121       70,703       47,037  
Total operating expenses   91,775       68,019       265,483       201,639  
Operating loss   (4,176 )     (610 )     (22,837 )     (421 )
Other (expense) income:              
Interest expense   (3,668 )     (1,198 )     (11,740 )     (2,495 )
Other income, net   998       2,024       4,642       4,615  
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes   (6,846 )     216       (29,935 )     1,699  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (1,542 )     399       (7,768 )     2,540  
Loss from continuing operations   (5,304 )     (183 )     (22,167 )     (841 )
Discontinued operations:              
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax   41       1,776       1,923       6,290  
Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax               216,805        
Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax   41       1,776       218,728       6,290  
Net (loss) income   (5,263 )     1,593       196,561       5,449  
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,638             1,638        
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (6,901 )   $ 1,593     $ 194,923     $ 5,449  
               
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted:              
Loss from continuing operations $ (0.13 )   $     $ (0.45 )   $ (0.02 )
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax         0.03       4.10       0.13  
Net (loss) income per share $ (0.13 )   $ 0.03     $ 3.65     $ 0.11  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   54,781       50,379       53,370       50,346  
               



SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands) September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,099     $ 139,255  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,574 and $886, respectively   32,526       19,782  
Income taxes receivable   4,700       4,691  
Prepaid expenses and other   17,189       11,782  
Current assets held for sale         561  
Total current assets   97,514       176,071  
Investments   15,369       13,198  
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,385,355       850,337  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   162,822       81,123  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   20,738       13,024  
Deferred charges and other assets   13,011       11,561  
Non-current assets held for sale         68,915  
Total assets $ 1,694,809     $ 1,214,229  
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 8,628     $ 7,095  
Accounts payable   65,952       53,546  
Advanced billings and customer deposits   15,212       12,394  
Accrued compensation   16,030       11,749  
Current operating lease liabilities   3,317       2,222  
Accrued liabilities and other   13,994       7,747  
Current liabilities held for sale         3,602  
Total current liabilities   123,133       98,355  
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees   335,931       292,804  
Other long-term liabilities:      
Deferred income taxes   181,613       85,664  
Benefit plan obligations   5,091       3,943  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   11,657       7,185  
Other liabilities   31,008       16,912  
Non-current liabilities held for sale         56,696  
Total other long-term liabilities   229,369       170,400  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)      
Temporary equity:      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   81,018        
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,573 and 50,272 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively          
Additional paid in capital   145,363       66,933  
Retained earnings   778,992       584,069  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes   1,003       1,668  
Total shareholders’ equity   925,358       652,670  
Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity $ 1,694,809     $ 1,214,229  


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES      
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(in thousands) Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 196,561     $ 5,449  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax   218,728       6,290  
Loss from continuing operations   (22,167 )     (841 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of effects of business acquisition      
Depreciation and amortization   70,703       47,037  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized   7,620       8,364  
Impairment expense         2,552  
Deferred income taxes   (7,768 )     3,211  
Provision for credit losses   1,748       1,837  
Gain on sale of FCC spectrum licenses         (1,328 )
Other, net   903       5  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (630 )     1,257  
Current income taxes   1,154       25,108  
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   (123 )     (156 )
Other assets   (3,045 )     2,914  
Accounts payable   (583 )     (3,458 )
Other deferrals and accruals   564       (4,220 )
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations   48,376       82,282  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - discontinued operations   (6,405 )     9,407  
Net cash provided by operating activities   41,971       91,689  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (226,452 )     (189,343 )
Government grants received   11,094       448  
Cash disbursed for acquisition, net of cash acquired   (347,411 )      
Proceeds from the sale of FCC spectrum licenses         17,300  
Proceeds from sale of assets and other   1,846       566  
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations   (560,923 )     (171,029 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations   305,827       (1,459 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (255,096 )     (172,488 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Principal payments on long-term debt   (4,843 )      
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings   50,000       75,000  
Payments for debt amendment costs   (4,570 )     (300 )
Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable noncontrolling interest, net of financing fees paid   79,380        
Taxes paid for equity award issuances   (1,671 )     (1,317 )
Payments for financing arrangements and other   (1,327 )     (679 )
Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations   116,969       72,704  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (96,156 )     (8,095 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   139,255       44,061  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43,099     $ 35,966  
       
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information      
Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ (8,935 )   $ (1,633 )
Income tax (paid) refunds received, net $ (6,657 )   $ 25,481  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Loss from continuing operations $ (5,304 )   $ (183 )   $ (22,167 )   $ (841 )
Depreciation and amortization   27,681       16,121       70,703       47,037  
Impairment expense         1,532             2,552  
Other expense (income), net   2,670       (826 )     7,098       (2,120 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   (1,542 )     399       (7,768 )     2,540  
Stock-based compensation   1,384       2,044       7,620       8,364  
Integration and acquisition   1,673       1,146       13,616       1,578  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,562     $ 20,233     $ 69,102     $ 59,110  
               
Adjusted EBITDA margin   30 %     30 %     28 %     29 %


Supplemental Information

Operating Statistics

  Three Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023  
Homes and businesses passed (1)   553,877       415,971  
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)   234,366       213,317  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)   319,511       202,654  
       
Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):      
Broadband Data   170,586       146,797  
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)   111,320       109,404  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)   59,266       37,393  
Video   41,192       44,050  
Voice   44,389       40,699  
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)   256,167       231,546  
       
Residential & SMB Penetration (2)      
Broadband Data   30.8 %     35.3 %
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)   47.5 %     51.3 %
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)   18.5 %     18.5 %
Video   7.4 %     10.6 %
Voice   8.3 %     10.2 %
       
Fiber route miles   16,357       9,387  
Total fiber miles (3)   1,825,122       813,273  

______________________________________________________
(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.
(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.


Residential & SMB ARPU              
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Residential & SMB Revenue:              
Broadband Data $ 42,038     $ 35,096     $ 121,442     $ 102,422  
Incumbent Broadband Markets   28,241       26,977       84,363       81,422  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets   13,797       8,119       37,079       21,000  
Video   14,520       14,077       43,827       43,133  
Voice   3,275       3,062       9,580       9,146  
Discounts, adjustments and other   (508 )     769       17       2,629  
Total Residential & SMB Revenue $ 59,325     $ 53,004     $ 174,866     $ 157,330  
               
Average RGUs:              
Broadband Data   167,514       144,510       161,169       140,420  
Incumbent Broadband Markets   111,224       109,364       110,722       109,612  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets   56,290       35,146       50,447       30,808  
Video   41,630       44,385       41,789       45,294  
Voice   44,214       40,605       42,923       40,254  
               
ARPU: (1)              
Broadband Data $ 83.65     $ 80.95     $ 83.72     $ 81.02  
Incumbent Broadband Markets $ 84.64     $ 82.22     $ 84.66     $ 82.54  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets $ 81.70     $ 77.00     $ 81.67     $ 75.74  
Video $ 116.26     $ 105.72     $ 116.53     $ 105.81  
Voice $ 24.69     $ 25.14     $ 24.80     $ 25.24  

______________________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.


