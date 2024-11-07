Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced third quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 1 experienced growth in a number of key metrics: Added approximately 6,000 subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, ending the quarter with over 59,000 subscribers. Passings grew approximately 22,000 to a total of approximately 320,000. Revenue grew $5.8 million or 62% to $15.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Horizon markets, revenue grew 56% over the same period in 2023.

experienced growth in a number of key metrics: Integration of Horizon ahead of schedule and on track to exceed synergy targets.

“We had a record quarter for Glo Fiber net additions and revenue driving top line revenue growth.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We made great progress with the integration of our Horizon acquisition, converting four of the six Horizon back-office systems to-date with clear line of sight to finish the integration in early 2025. We now expect to realize $11 million in annual synergy savings. We expect Glo Fiber and synergies will be key growth catalysts in 2025 and drivers of margin expansion.”

Shentel’s third-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ .

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 grew $20.2 million, or 30.0%, to $87.6 million, primarily driven by $16.9 million of revenue resulting from the acquisition of Horizon. Excluding Horizon, revenues grew $3.3 million or 4.9% primarily driven by Glo Fiber Expansion Markets Residential & SMB revenue growth of $5.3 million partially offset by declines in commercial fiber and Incumbent Broadband Markets2 Residential & SMB revenue. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue growth was driven by a 54% increase in broadband data subscribers and an 7% increase in broadband data Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”). Commercial Fiber revenue decreased, as expected, due to the previously disclosed decline in T-Mobile revenue from prior period backhaul circuit disconnects as part of decommissioning the former Sprint network. Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue declined 3% due to lower video and other revenue.

Cost of services for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased approximately $8.1 million, or 31.0%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.6 million of cost of services from Horizon partially offset by $0.4 million decline in the legacy Shentel markets due primarily to lower programming costs as customers continue to migrate to video service alternatives.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $5.1 million, or 22.0%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $3.7 million of selling, general and administrative costs from Horizon and higher advertising and sales headcount to support the Glo Fiber expansion.

Integration and acquisition expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $0.5 million compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by non-recurring acquisition-related costs related to the Horizon acquisition and integration.

Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $11.6 million, or 71.7%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense resulting from Horizon. The remaining increase in depreciation and amortization expense is attributable to the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.

Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with net loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the net loss was due primarily to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansion and higher interest expense from higher borrowings.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased to $26.6 million, representing a $6.3 million, or 31.3%, increase compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023. The former Horizon markets contributed $4.7 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $1.7 million, or 8.3%, driven by the previously disclosed revenue growth partially offset by higher sales and marketing expenses to support new Glo Fiber markets. Adjusted EBITDA margins grew sequentially from 27% in the second quarter to 30% in the third quarter.

Total homes passed grew 23,800 to approximately 554,000 including 320,000 Glo Fiber Expansion Market passings and 234,000 Incumbent Broadband Markets passings. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets broadband data subscriber net additions was approximately 6,000. Incumbent Broadband Markets data subscriber net additions were flat in the third quarter 2024.

______________________________________________________

1 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.

2 Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $226.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $189.3 million in the comparable 2023 period. The $37.1 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by $20.8 million of capital expenditures in the former Horizon markets and expansion of the networks in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.

As of September 30, 2024, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million.

Earnings Call Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link .

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,300 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, the expected savings and synergies from the Horizon Transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service revenue and other $ 87,599 $ 67,409 $ 242,646 $ 201,218 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 34,415 26,268 94,941 76,451 Selling, general and administrative 28,006 22,952 86,223 74,021 Integration and acquisition 1,673 1,146 13,616 1,578 Impairment expense — 1,532 — 2,552 Depreciation and amortization 27,681 16,121 70,703 47,037 Total operating expenses 91,775 68,019 265,483 201,639 Operating loss (4,176 ) (610 ) (22,837 ) (421 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (3,668 ) (1,198 ) (11,740 ) (2,495 ) Other income, net 998 2,024 4,642 4,615 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (6,846 ) 216 (29,935 ) 1,699 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,542 ) 399 (7,768 ) 2,540 Loss from continuing operations (5,304 ) (183 ) (22,167 ) (841 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 41 1,776 1,923 6,290 Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — — 216,805 — Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax 41 1,776 218,728 6,290 Net (loss) income (5,263 ) 1,593 196,561 5,449 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,638 — 1,638 — Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (6,901 ) $ 1,593 $ 194,923 $ 5,449 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ — $ (0.45 ) $ (0.02 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.03 4.10 0.13 Net (loss) income per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.03 $ 3.65 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 54,781 50,379 53,370 50,346







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,099 $ 139,255 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,574 and $886, respectively 32,526 19,782 Income taxes receivable 4,700 4,691 Prepaid expenses and other 17,189 11,782 Current assets held for sale — 561 Total current assets 97,514 176,071 Investments 15,369 13,198 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,385,355 850,337 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 162,822 81,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,738 13,024 Deferred charges and other assets 13,011 11,561 Non-current assets held for sale — 68,915 Total assets $ 1,694,809 $ 1,214,229 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 8,628 $ 7,095 Accounts payable 65,952 53,546 Advanced billings and customer deposits 15,212 12,394 Accrued compensation 16,030 11,749 Current operating lease liabilities 3,317 2,222 Accrued liabilities and other 13,994 7,747 Current liabilities held for sale — 3,602 Total current liabilities 123,133 98,355 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 335,931 292,804 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 181,613 85,664 Benefit plan obligations 5,091 3,943 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,657 7,185 Other liabilities 31,008 16,912 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 56,696 Total other long-term liabilities 229,369 170,400 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Temporary equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 81,018 — Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,573 and 50,272 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 145,363 66,933 Retained earnings 778,992 584,069 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,003 1,668 Total shareholders’ equity 925,358 652,670 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity $ 1,694,809 $ 1,214,229





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 196,561 $ 5,449 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 218,728 6,290 Loss from continuing operations (22,167 ) (841 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of effects of business acquisition Depreciation and amortization 70,703 47,037 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 7,620 8,364 Impairment expense — 2,552 Deferred income taxes (7,768 ) 3,211 Provision for credit losses 1,748 1,837 Gain on sale of FCC spectrum licenses — (1,328 ) Other, net 903 5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (630 ) 1,257 Current income taxes 1,154 25,108 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (123 ) (156 ) Other assets (3,045 ) 2,914 Accounts payable (583 ) (3,458 ) Other deferrals and accruals 564 (4,220 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 48,376 82,282 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - discontinued operations (6,405 ) 9,407 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,971 91,689 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (226,452 ) (189,343 ) Government grants received 11,094 448 Cash disbursed for acquisition, net of cash acquired (347,411 ) — Proceeds from the sale of FCC spectrum licenses — 17,300 Proceeds from sale of assets and other 1,846 566 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (560,923 ) (171,029 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 305,827 (1,459 ) Net cash used in investing activities (255,096 ) (172,488 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (4,843 ) — Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 50,000 75,000 Payments for debt amendment costs (4,570 ) (300 ) Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable noncontrolling interest, net of financing fees paid 79,380 — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,671 ) (1,317 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (1,327 ) (679 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 116,969 72,704 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (96,156 ) (8,095 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 139,255 44,061 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43,099 $ 35,966 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ (8,935 ) $ (1,633 ) Income tax (paid) refunds received, net $ (6,657 ) $ 25,481





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loss from continuing operations $ (5,304 ) $ (183 ) $ (22,167 ) $ (841 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,681 16,121 70,703 47,037 Impairment expense — 1,532 — 2,552 Other expense (income), net 2,670 (826 ) 7,098 (2,120 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,542 ) 399 (7,768 ) 2,540 Stock-based compensation 1,384 2,044 7,620 8,364 Integration and acquisition 1,673 1,146 13,616 1,578 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,562 $ 20,233 $ 69,102 $ 59,110 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 30 % 28 % 29 %





Supplemental Information

Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Homes and businesses passed (1) 553,877 415,971 Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 234,366 213,317 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 319,511 202,654 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"): Broadband Data 170,586 146,797 Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 111,320 109,404 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 59,266 37,393 Video 41,192 44,050 Voice 44,389 40,699 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 256,167 231,546 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 30.8 % 35.3 % Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 47.5 % 51.3 % Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 18.5 % 18.5 % Video 7.4 % 10.6 % Voice 8.3 % 10.2 % Fiber route miles 16,357 9,387 Total fiber miles (3) 1,825,122 813,273

______________________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.

(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.





Residential & SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Residential & SMB Revenue: Broadband Data $ 42,038 $ 35,096 $ 121,442 $ 102,422 Incumbent Broadband Markets 28,241 26,977 84,363 81,422 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 13,797 8,119 37,079 21,000 Video 14,520 14,077 43,827 43,133 Voice 3,275 3,062 9,580 9,146 Discounts, adjustments and other (508 ) 769 17 2,629 Total Residential & SMB Revenue $ 59,325 $ 53,004 $ 174,866 $ 157,330 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 167,514 144,510 161,169 140,420 Incumbent Broadband Markets 111,224 109,364 110,722 109,612 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 56,290 35,146 50,447 30,808 Video 41,630 44,385 41,789 45,294 Voice 44,214 40,605 42,923 40,254 ARPU: (1) Broadband Data $ 83.65 $ 80.95 $ 83.72 $ 81.02 Incumbent Broadband Markets $ 84.64 $ 82.22 $ 84.66 $ 82.54 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets $ 81.70 $ 77.00 $ 81.67 $ 75.74 Video $ 116.26 $ 105.72 $ 116.53 $ 105.81 Voice $ 24.69 $ 25.14 $ 24.80 $ 25.24

______________________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.

