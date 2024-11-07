Knight Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or “the Company”), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q3 2024 Highlights

Financial Results

Delivered revenues of $92,263, an increase of $10,763 or 13% or $13,801 or 18% on a constant currency 1 basis, over the same period in the prior year. The increase is driven by growth of our key promoted products partly offset by declines of our mature products.

basis, over the same period in the prior year. The increase is driven by growth of our key promoted products partly offset by declines of our mature products. Gross margin of $45,017 or 49% of revenues compared to $40,182 or 49% of revenues in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $13,454, a decrease of $2,058 or 13% over the same period in the prior year.

was $13,454, a decrease of $2,058 or 13% over the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA per share 1 of $0.13, a decrease of $0.02 or 10% over the same period in the prior year driven by investments on our new launches and pipeline.

of $0.13, a decrease of $0.02 or 10% over the same period in the prior year driven by investments on our new launches and pipeline. Net income was $85, compared to $9,588 in the same period in the prior year.

Cash inflow from operations was $5,016, compared to $15,166 in the same period in the prior year.



Corporate Developments

Purchased 437,500 common shares through Knight's NCIB at an average price of $5.65 for an aggregate cash consideration of $2,474.



Subsequent to quarter-end

Obtained regulatory approval for Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in Mexico.

(tafasitamab) in Mexico. Recorded an unrealized gain of $14,412 recognized in other comprehensive income in Q3-24 on our shares of Synergy driven by its IPO in October 2024.

“I am excited to report that for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we delivered record revenues of over $271 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $42 million. This strong performance is the result of the growth of our key promoted products and our commercial execution across Canada and Latin America. In addition, we have advanced our pipeline with the regulatory approval of Minjuvi® in Mexico with a launch expected in the first half of 2025. We remain committed to advancing our pipeline products with regulatory submissions and approvals to grow our business in Canada and Latin America." said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

______________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share and revenues at constant currency are non-GAAP measures. Refer to section Non-GAAP measures for additional details.





SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]



Change Change Q3-24 Q3-23 $1 %2 YTD-24 YTD-23 $1 %2 Revenues 92,263 81,500 10,763 13% 274,440 254,002 20,438 8% Gross margin 45,017 40,182 4,835 12% 134,053 118,437 15,616 13% Gross margin % 49% 49% 49% 47% Selling and marketing 13,372 11,924 (1,448 ) 12% 39,285 35,463 (3,822 ) 11% General and administrative 12,110 11,080 (1,030 ) 9% 34,747 29,305 (5,442 ) 19% Research and development 5,153 4,768 (385 ) 8% 15,939 13,291 (2,648 ) 20% Amortization of intangible assets 11,179 11,480 301 3% 33,725 33,925 200 1% Operating expenses 41,814 39,252 (2,562 ) 7% 123,696 111,984 (11,712 ) 10%

Operating income 3,203 930 2,273 244% 10,357 6,453 3,904 60%

Net (loss) income 85 9,588 (9,503 ) 99% (6,403 ) 7,491 (13,894 ) 185%

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).

2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values.





SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS EXCLUDING IAS 291

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]



Change Change Q3-24 Q3-23 $ % YTD-24 YTD-23 $ % Revenues 91,430 81,669 9,761 12% 271,346 254,736 16,610 7% Gross margin 43,196 42,121 1,075 3% 129,173 123,751 5,422 4% Gross margin % 47% 52% 48% 49% Selling and marketing 13,197 11,937 1,260 11% 38,658 35,635 3,023 8% General and administrative 11,922 11,009 913 8% 33,711 29,084 4,627 16% Research and development 5,372 4,651 721 1% 15,789 13,376 2,413 18% Amortization of intangible assets 11,161 11,475 (314 ) 3% 33,707 33,789 (82 ) —% Operating expenses 41,652 39,072 2,580 7% 121,865 111,884 9,981 9% EBITDA1 13,330 15,512 (2,182 ) 14% 42,560 48,018 (5,458 ) 11% Adjusted EBITDA1 13,454 15,512 (2,058 ) 13% 42,787 48,018 (5,231 ) 11% Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.13 0.15 (0.02 ) 10% 0.42 0.46 (0.04 ) 7%

1 Financial results excluding the impact of IAS 29, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to section “Non- GAAP measures” for additional details.



Revenues

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 were $91,430 an increase of $9,761 or 12% mainly driven by a growth of $13,526 or 25% from our key promoted products offset by a decline in our mature products. On a constant currency1 basis, revenues increased by $13,801 or 18% for the three period ended September 30, 2024. The table below provides revenues by therapeutic area.

Excluding the impact of IAS 291

Change Therapeutic Area Q3-24 Q3-23 $ % Oncology/Hematology 36,821 31,336 5,485 18% Infectious Diseases 33,827 29,195 4,632 16% Other Specialty 20,782 21,138 (356 ) 2% Total 91,430 81,669 9,761 12%

1 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.



The increase in revenues is explained by the following:

Oncology/Hematology : The oncology/hematology portfolio increased by $5,485 or 18% or $6,729 or 22% on a constant currency 1 basis driven by continued growth of key promoted products including Lenvima ® , Akynzeo ® , Trelstar ® and the launch of Minjuvi ® in Brazil. Furthermore, in Q3-24, a competitor in Brazil launched both a branded generic and a generic of Lenvima ® . Knight and Eisai are collaborating to defend Lenvima ® ’s market exclusivity in Brazil. While we continue to challenge the generic entrants, the introduction of generics and branded generics will increase competitive pressures and negatively impact future sales and margins of Lenvima ® in Brazil.

: The oncology/hematology portfolio increased by $5,485 or 18% or $6,729 or 22% on a constant currency basis driven by continued growth of key promoted products including Lenvima , Akynzeo , Trelstar and the launch of Minjuvi in Brazil. Furthermore, in Q3-24, a competitor in Brazil launched both a branded generic and a generic of Lenvima . Knight and Eisai are collaborating to defend Lenvima ’s market exclusivity in Brazil. While we continue to challenge the generic entrants, the introduction of generics and branded generics will increase competitive pressures and negatively impact future sales and margins of Lenvima in Brazil. Infectious Diseases: The infectious diseases portfolio increased by $4,632 or 16% or $6,572 or 24% on constant currency1 basis mainly driven by the timing of orders for Ambisome® under the MOH contract and growth of our key promoted products including Cresemba®, partly offset by a decrease in the demand of Impavido®. During Q3-24 the Company delivered $6,700 of Ambisome® to MOH compared to nil in Q3-23.

MOH Contract: The Company signed a contract with the Ministry of Health of Brazil for Ambisome® in December 2022 ("2022 MOH Contract"). Knight delivered a total of $34,600 under the 2022 MOH Contract as follows: $7,000 in 2022, $25,200 in 2023 ($2,400 in Q1-23, $18,000 in Q2-23 and $4,800 in Q4-23) and $2,400 Q1-24. In December 2023, Knight signed a new contract with the MOH ("2024 MOH Contract") and delivered $6,800 in Q1-24, $8,900 in Q2-24 and $6,700 in Q3-24. The total MOH sales AmBisome® delivered in Q3-24 and YTD-24 was $6,700 and $24,800, respectively.

Other Specialty: The specialty portfolio decreased by $356 or 2%. There was no significant variance.



Gross margin

Excluding the impact of IAS 29, gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 47% in Q3-24 compared to 52% in Q3-23. The decrease in the Q3-24 gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was due to product mix including a higher proportion of Ambisome® sales to MOH.

Selling and marketing ("S&M") expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, S&M expenses excluding the impact of IAS 29, were $13,197 in Q3-24 compared to $11,937 in Q3-23, an increase of $1,260 or 11%. The increase was mainly driven by the marketing spend for the launches of Minjuvi® in Brazil, Imvexxy® and Bijuva® in Canada as well as pre-launch activities for Jornay PM™.

1 Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, G&A expenses excluding the impact of IAS 29, were $11,922 in Q3-24 compared to $11,009 in Q3-23, an increase of $913 or 8%. The increase was mainly driven by structure and compensation expenses along with higher spending on professional and consulting fees.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses: For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, R&D expenses excluding the impact of IAS 29, were $5,372 in Q3-24 compared to 4,651 in Q3-23, an increase of $721 or 16%. The increase was driven by medical initiatives related to key promoted products.

Adjusted EBITDA

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2,058 or 13%. The decrease was driven by higher marketing spend related to the launches of Minjuvi® in Brazil, Imvexxy® and Bijuva® in Canada as well as pre-launch activities for Jornay PM™, higher general and administrative expenses mainly related to structure and compensation increase along with higher spending on professional and consulting fees, and an increase in research and development expenses mainly driven by medical initiatives related to key promoted products, partly offset by a higher gross margin.

Net Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the net income was $85 compared to $9,588 for the same period in prior year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and a net loss on the revaluation of $2,820 financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of versus a net gain of $5,562 in the same period in prior year and income tax expense of $523 in Q3-24 versus an income tax recovery of $690 in Q3-23 mainly driven by operating income and timing differences related to our financial assets

SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]



Change

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ % Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 151,500 161,825 (10,325 ) 6 % Trade and other receivables 142,943 141,684 1,259 1 % Inventories 114,959 91,834 23,125 25 % Financial assets 126,457 128,369 (1,912 ) 1 % Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 93,795 90,617 3,178 4 % Bank loans 51,651 61,866 (10,215 ) 17 %





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at September 30, 2024, Knight had $151,500 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $10,325 or 6% as compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease is mainly due to the settlement of upfront and milestone payments in connection with product licensing agreements including QelbreeTM, IPX203, Jornay PMTM and Cresemba®, principal and interest payments on bank loans and repurchase of shares through the NCIB, partly offset by the cash inflows from operations. The cash inflows from operating activities were $34,811 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 driven by the operating results adjusted for noncash items such as depreciation, amortization as well as increase in working capital of $7,416. The increase in working capital was mainly due to an increase in inventory due to the timing of purchases as well as investments on our new product launches.

Financial assets: As at September 30, 2024, financial assets were at $126,457, an decrease of $1,912 or 1% as compared December 31, 2023 mainly driven by unrealized gain on the fair value of our equity investment in Synergy as a result of Synergy's IPO partly offset by unrealized losses on the valuation of certain private investments of our strategic funds.

Bank loans: As at September 30, 2024, bank loans were at $51,651, a decrease of $10,215 or 17% as compared December 31, 2023 mainly due to principal repayments of bank loans as well as the depreciation of the Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso and Colombian Peso.

Product update

Minjuvi®

In Q4-24, Knight obtained regulatory approval by COFEPRIS, the Mexican health regulatory agency, for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). The Company expects to launch Minjuvi® in Mexico in the first half of 2025.

Lenvima®

During 2023, two companies received ANVISA’s approval for generic lenvatinib in Brazil. During 2024, both of those companies received the approval for a branded generic lenvatinib. Additionally, in Q3-24, a competitor received the approval of a generic lenvatinib in Chile.

In Q3-24, a competitor in Brazil launched both a branded generic and a generic of Lenvima®. Knight and Eisai are collaborating to defend Lenvima®’s market exclusivity in Brazil. While we continue to continue to challenge the generic entrants, the introduction of generics and branded generics will increase competitive pressures and negatively impact future sales and margins of Lenvima® in Brazil.

Corporate Update

NCIB

On July 15, 2024, the Company commenced an NCIB where Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 5,312,846 common shares of the Company. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company purchased 437,500 common shares at an average price of $5.65 for aggregate cash consideration of $2,474 under the NCIB. Subsequent to the quarter-end up to October 31, 2024, the Company purchased an additional 190,000 common shares at an average purchase price of $5.66 for an aggregate cash consideration of $1,076.

Financial Outlook

Knight provides guidance on revenues on a non-GAAP basis. This is due to both the difficulty in predicting Argentinian inflation rates and its IAS 29 impact.

Knight reconfirmed its financial guidance targets for 2024. Knight expects to generate between $355 million to $365 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA1 to be approximately 16% of revenues. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:

no revenues or expenses for business development transactions not completed as at November 6, 2024

no unforeseen termination to our license, distribution & supply agreements

no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues

no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands

no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations

successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers

successful execution and uptake of newly launched products

no material increase in provisions for inventory or trade receivables

no significant variations of forecasted foreign currency exchange rates

inflation remaining within forecasted ranges

Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

_________________________

1 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 and adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.



About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the Company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company discloses non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA per share ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies.

The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures.

[i] Revenues and Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29



The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiaries used the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation.

Revenues and financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. The impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is calculated by applying an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying the effects of translation, the statement of income is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month.

Revenues and financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 allow results to be viewed without the impact of IAS 29 thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of revenues and financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29.

Q3-24

YTD-24 Reported

under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29 Reported

under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29 Revenues 92,263 (833 ) 91,430 274,440 (3,094 ) 271,346 Cost of goods sold 47,246 988 48,234 140,387 1,786 142,173 Gross margin 45,017 (1,821 ) 43,196 134,053 (4,880 ) 129,173 Gross margin (%) 49% 47% 49% 48%

Expenses Selling and marketing 13,372 (175 ) 13,197 39,285 (627 ) 38,658 General and administrative 12,110 (188 ) 11,922 34,747 (1,036 ) 33,711 Research and development 5,153 219 5,372 15,939 (150 ) 15,789 Amortization of intangible assets 11,179 (18 ) 11,161 33,725 (18 ) 33,707 Operating income (loss) 3,203 (1,659 ) 1,544 10,357 (3,049 ) 7,308









Q3-23 YTD-23 Reported

under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29 Reported

under IFRS IAS 29

Adjustment Excluding the

Impact of

IAS 29 Revenues 81,500 169 81,669 254,002 734 254,736 Cost of goods sold 41,318 (1,770 ) 39,548 135,565 (4,580 ) 130,985 Gross margin 40,182 1,939 42,121 118,437 5,314 123,751 Gross margin (%) 49% 52% 47% 49%

Expenses Selling and marketing 11,924 13 11,937 35,463 172 35,635 General and administrative 11,080 (71 ) 11,009 29,305 (221 ) 29,084 Research and development 4,768 (117 ) 4,651 13,291 85 13,376 Amortization of intangible assets 11,480 (5 ) 11,475 33,925 (136 ) 33,789 Operating income 930 2,119 3,049 6,453 5,414 11,867



[ii] Revenues and Financial results at constant currency

Revenues and financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period revenues and financial results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the revenues and results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

Revenues and financial results at constant currency allow results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of revenues and financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results and financial results at constant currency.

Q3-23 YTD-23 Excluding the

impact of

IAS 291 Constant

Currency

Adjustment Constant

Currency Excluding the

impact of

IAS 291 Constant

Currency

Adjustment Constant

Currency Revenues 81,669 (4,040 ) 77,629 254,736 (448 ) 254,288 Cost of goods sold 39,548 (2,455 ) 37,093 130,985 (1,002 ) 129,983 Gross margin 42,121 (1,585 ) 40,536 123,751 554 124,305 Gross margin (%) 52% 52% 49% 49%

Expenses Selling and marketing 11,937 (559 ) 11,378 35,635 (354 ) 35,281 General and administrative 11,009 (249 ) 10,760 29,084 252 29,336 Research and development 4,651 (111 ) 4,540 13,376 (15 ) 13,361 Amortization of intangible assets 11,475 129 11,604 33,789 256 34,045 Operating income 3,049 (795 ) 2,254 11,867 415 12,282

1Refer to Subsection - [i] Revenues and Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 for additional details.



[iii] EBITDA



EBITDA is defined as operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, purchase price allocation accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases.

EBITDA allows results to be viewed without the impact of amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, purchase price allocation accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

[iv] Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA is defined EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA allows results to be viewed without the impact of amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, purchase price allocation accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation), acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses but to include costs related to leases fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table is a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Q3-24 Q3-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Operating income 3,203 930 10,357 6,453 Adjustments to operating income: Amortization of intangible assets 11,179 11,480 33,725 33,925 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets 2,210 2,218 5,414 5,014 Lease costs (IFRS 16 adjustment) (997 ) (779 ) (2,861 ) (2,146 ) Impact of IAS 29 (2,265 ) 1,663 (4,075 ) 4,772 EBITDA 13,330 15,512 42,560 48,018 Acquisition and transition costs 18 — 121 — Other non-recurring expenses 106 — 106 — Adjusted EBITDA 13,454 15,512 42,787 48,018



[v] Adjusted EBITDA per share



Adjusted EBITDA per share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA over number of common shares outstanding at the end of the respective period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA per share is considered to be a non-GAAP ratio and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table calculates adjusted EBITDA per share as follows:

Q3-24 Q3-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Adjusted EBITDA 13,454 15,512 42,787 48,018 Adjusted EBITDA per common share 0.13 0.15 0.42 0.46 Number of common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands) 100,976 105,045 100,976 105,045









SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY1

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]



Excluding impact of IAS 29 Constant

Currency1 Change Constant

Currency1 Change Q3-24 Q3-23 $ % YTD-24 YTD-23 $ %

Revenues 91,430 77,629 13,801 18% 271,346 254,288 17,058 7% Gross margin 43,196 40,536 2,660 7% 129,173 124,305 4,868 4% Gross margin % 47% 52% 48% 49% Operating expenses 41,652 38,282 (3,370 ) 9% 121,865 112,023 (9,842 ) 9% EBITDA 13,330 14,757 (1,427 ) 10% 42,560 48,672 (6,112 ) 13% Adjusted EBITDA 13,454 14,757 (1,303 ) 9% 42,787 48,672 (5,885 ) 12% Adjusted EBITDA per share 0.13 0.14 (0.01 ) 7% 0.42 0.45 (0.03 ) 7%

1 Financial results at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.



Revenues at Constant Currency1 by Therapeutic Area

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, Excluding impact of IAS 29 Constant

Currency1 Constant

Currency1 Innovative 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % Oncology/Hematology 36,821 30,092 6,729 22 % 103,288 88,979 14,309 16 % Infectious Diseases 33,827 27,255 6,572 24 % 109,714 104,687 5,027 5 % Other Specialty 20,782 20,282 500 2 % 58,344 60,622 (2,278 ) 4 % Total 91,430 77,629 13,801 18 % 271,346 254,288 17,058 7 %

1 Revenues at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to Section 15 - Non-GAAP measures for additional details.









INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]



As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 73,755 58,761 Marketable securities 73,965 95,657 Trade receivables 91,250 88,722 Other receivables 7,294 7,427 Inventories 114,959 91,834 Prepaids and deposits 7,287 4,881 Other current financial assets 24,598 15,753 Income taxes receivable 4,458 2,080 Total current assets 397,566 365,115

Marketable securities 3,780 7,407 Prepaids and deposits 7,682 7,767 Right-of-use assets 6,352 6,190 Property, plant and equipment 15,292 11,669 Intangible assets 279,681 289,960 Goodwill 84,783 79,844 Other financial assets 101,859 112,616 Deferred income tax assets 20,900 19,390 Other long-term receivables 44,399 45,535 Total non-current assets 564,728 580,378 Total assets 962,294 945,493







INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]



As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 86,620 85,366 Lease liabilities 3,015 1,728 Other liabilities 2,193 1,046 Bank loans 18,691 17,850 Income taxes payable 2,493 1,182 Other balances payable 5,140 6,857 Total current liabilities 118,152 114,029

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,175 5,251 Lease liabilities 3,551 5,497 Bank loans 32,960 44,016 Other balances payable 22,284 27,012 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,263 2,817 Total liabilities 188,385 198,622

Shareholders' equity Share capital 539,317 540,046 Warrants 117 117 Contributed surplus 26,215 25,991 Accumulated other comprehensive income 64,077 29,829 Retained earnings 144,183 150,888 Total shareholders' equity 773,909 746,871 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 962,294 945,493









INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]

[Unaudited]



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023

Revenues 92,263 81,500 274,440 254,002 Cost of goods sold 47,246 41,318 140,387 135,565 Gross margin 45,017 40,182 134,053 118,437

Expenses Selling and marketing 13,372 11,924 39,285 35,463 General and administrative 12,110 11,080 34,747 29,305 Research and development 5,153 4,768 15,939 13,291 Amortization of intangible assets 11,179 11,480 33,725 33,925 Operating income (loss) 3,203 930 10,357 6,453

Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost (2,458 ) (2,024 ) (6,554 ) (6,218 ) Other interest income (65 ) (1,031 ) (1,194 ) (3,276 ) Interest expense 1,915 2,603 6,776 8,398 Other expense (795 ) (1,907 ) (1,006 ) (2,123 ) Net loss (gain) on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 2,820 (5,562 ) 19,752 2,346 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,326 1,317 5,934 6,162 Gain on hyperinflation (1,148 ) (1,364 ) (7,528 ) (3,000 ) (Loss) income before income taxes 608 8,898 (5,823 ) 4,164

Income tax Current 1,862 1,112 4,776 3,251 Deferred (1,339 ) (1,802 ) (4,196 ) (6,578 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 523 (690 ) 580 (3,327 ) Net income (loss) for the period 85 9,588 (6,403 ) 7,491

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share — 0.09 (0.06 ) 0.07 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 101,132,799 106,250,793 101,211,415 108,728,924 Diluted 101,132,799 106,511,761 101,211,415 108,958,045









INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income for the period 85 9,588 (6,403 ) 7,491 Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 13,389 13,698 39,139 38,939 Net loss (gain) on financial instruments 2,820 (5,562 ) 19,752 2,346 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 98 3,619 (6,231 ) 1,557 Other operating activities (384 ) 1,058 (4,030 ) 966 16,008 22,401 42,227 51,299 Changes in non-cash working capital and other items (10,992 ) (7,235 ) (7,416 ) (33,303 ) Cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities 5,016 15,166 34,811 17,996

INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of marketable securities (45,417 ) (52,118 ) (123,339 ) (237,668 ) Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities 58,703 81,204 150,693 262,372 Investment in funds (1,372 ) (1,006 ) (2,575 ) (1,176 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,671 ) (60 ) (28,488 ) (7,727 ) Other investing activities 1,284 7,736 2,623 15,441 Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 11,527 35,756 (1,086 ) 31,242

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid (2,474 ) (9,833 ) (3,716 ) (34,396 ) Principal repayment of bank loans (2,039 ) (2,571 ) (10,698 ) (8,580 ) Proceeds from bank loans 1,638 2,706 2,930 4,796 Other financing activities (1,052 ) (1,541 ) (6,702 ) (7,124 ) Cash outflow from financing activities (3,927 ) (11,239 ) (18,186 ) (45,304 )

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

12,616

39,683

15,539

3,934 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 60,807 37,844 58,761 71,679 Net foreign exchange difference 332 (109 ) (545 ) 1,805 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 73,755 77,418 73,755 77,418

Cash and cash equivalents

73,755

77,418

73,755

77,418 Marketable securities 77,745 76,397 77,745 76,397 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 151,500 153,815 151,500 153,815

