Better Choice Company to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap 2024 Virtual Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that management will be participating at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference virtually on November 13-14th, 2024.

Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference:
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xi2-FlIBRs26Rl27QNnt2A

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. If you are interested, please contact your Sidoti representative or email KCSA directly at BetterChoice@KCSA.com.

About Better Choice Company Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Kent Cunningham, CEO

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
T: 212-896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com


