Nexxen to Participate in the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announces it will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in New York, NY. The fireside chat will be held at 1:20 PM ET on the same date and will be available on live webcast under the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your RBC representative.

Fireside Chat and Webcast Details

The webcast will also be available for replay on Nexxen’s investor relations website following the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately one year.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.
Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications
csmith@nexxen.com

Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)
Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob
Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 or nexxen@vigoconsulting.com

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
Jonny Franklin-Adams / Seamus Fricker / Rory Sale (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Jamie Anderson (ECM)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500


